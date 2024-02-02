India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
India Under-19 squad -
Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin ...Read More Dhas, Uday Saharan, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish, Innesh Mahajan, Aaradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
Nepal Under-19 squad -
Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Dipesh Kandel, Bipin Rawal, Deepak Dumre, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Magar, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Jha, Subash Bhandari, Tilak Bhandari
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 02, 2024 12:41 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Match Details
Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between India Under-19 and Nepal Under-19 to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article