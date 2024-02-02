India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein



India Under-19 squad -

Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish, Innesh Mahajan, Aaradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

Nepal Under-19 squad -

Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Dipesh Kandel, Bipin Rawal, Deepak Dumre, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Magar, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Jha, Subash Bhandari, Tilak Bhandari

India Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19 Live Score, Super Six - Match 7 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024