...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India v Ireland, 1st T20I: Rain threat looms over Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy start; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for debut

Not good news by any means. Fans are dying to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. The spotlight is on new captain Shreyas Iyer too.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By Aneek Chatterjee
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

India are set to kick off their tour of Ireland and England later today, with the first T20I against Ireland slated to start at 6 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Stormont, Belfast.

For the first time Shreyas Iyer will captain India in a T20I game.(PTI)

However, local weather forecasts predict a possibility of rain interruptions. There is a 50-65% chance of rain in the morning hours, which could potentially delay the start of the tie. However, conditions are expected to clear by the afternoon, falling to a 40% chance by 4 PM and 30% by 6 PM.

All eyes on Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Apart from the weather, much of the attention will be on captain Shreyas Iyer, who will be making his captaincy debut, and teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is in contention for a first-ever senior cap for India.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Iyer, whose consistent IPL batting form and captaincy credentials earned him a recall to the India T20 setup and the top job to boot after a 30-month absence from the format. He last played a T20I in December 2023 against Australia. He replaces Suryakumar Yadav in the squad, after the latter’s long slump in form cost him his #4 batting slot and the captaincy too.

9:00 AM: 16°C – 45% chance of rain

10:00 AM: 17°C – 50%

11:00 AM: 18°C – 55%

12:00 PM: 19°C – 60%

1:00 PM: 20°C – 65%

2:00 PM: 21°C – 55%

3:00 PM: 22°C – 45%

4:00 PM: 22°C – 40%

5:00 PM: 21°C – 35%

6:00 PM: 20°C – 30%

 
ipl t20i shreyas iyer india
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / India v Ireland, 1st T20I: Rain threat looms over Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy start; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for debut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.