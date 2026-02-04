IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Unbeaten India aim to reach the final for sixth time in a row

Live

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Since the humiliation in 2016, India have never been eliminated from the U19 World Cup before the semifinal. In the last five editions of the tournament, India have reached the final at least once and lifted the trophy twice - 2018 and 2022. The Ayush Mahtre-led side will look to keep the streak intact when they take on Zimbabwe in the second semifinal of the tournament at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India have scripted an unbeaten run to the semifinal in the 2026 edition of the U19 World Cup. They beat the USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand to finish at the top of the group stage, before beating Zimbabwe and Pakistan in the Super Six round to qualify for the semis. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered just one blip en route to third semifinal qualification in a U19 World Cup edition. They won all three of their group-stage games. But were stunned by Sri Lanka in their first Super Six match, before they recovered to beat Ireland and qualify for the semis. Squads: India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh Afghanistan U19 Squad: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen ...Read More

