    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Unbeaten India aim to reach the final for sixth time in a row

    Written by Aratrick Mondal
    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 11:01:21 AM IST

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Follow Live updates of the second semifinal match of the 2026 U19 World Cup between India and Afghanistan

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live
    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Since the humiliation in 2016, India have never been eliminated from the U19 World Cup before the semifinal. In the last five editions of the tournament, India have reached the final at least once and lifted the trophy twice - 2018 and 2022. The Ayush Mahtre-led side will look to keep the streak intact when they take on Zimbabwe in the second semifinal of the tournament at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

    India have scripted an unbeaten run to the semifinal in the 2026 edition of the U19 World Cup. They beat the USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand to finish at the top of the group stage, before beating Zimbabwe and Pakistan in the Super Six round to qualify for the semis.

    Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered just one blip en route to third semifinal qualification in a U19 World Cup edition. They won all three of their group-stage games. But were stunned by Sri Lanka in their first Super Six match, before they recovered to beat Ireland and qualify for the semis.

    Squads:

    India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

    Afghanistan U19 Squad: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 04, 2026 11:01:20 AM IST

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: How Afghanistan reached the semifinal?

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Here's how Afghanistan reached the semifinal -

    beat South Africa by 28 runs in Group D match

    beat West Indies by 138 runs in Group D match

    beat Tanzania by 9 wickets in Group D match

    beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in Super Six Group 1 match

    beat Ireland by 191 runs in Super Six Group 1 match

    Feb 04, 2026 10:55:16 AM IST

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: How India reached the semifinal?

    IND vs AFG U19 World Cup ​Semi Final Match Live: Here's India's road to the semifinal -

    beat USA by 6 wickets (DLS method) in Group B match

    beat Bangladesh by 18 runs (DLS method) in Group B match

    beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (DLS method) in Group B match

    beat Zimbabwe by 204 runs in Super Six Group 2 match

    beat Pakistan by 58 runs in Super Six Group 2 match

    Feb 04, 2026 10:36:54 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second semifinal match of the 2026 U19 World Cup between India and Afghanistan in Harare. Stay tuned for more updates!

