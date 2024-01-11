India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG cricket match on TV and online

After India's 1-1 Test series draw against South Africa, it's time once again for some T20 action. With the T20 World Cup five months away, India play their last three T20Is against Afghanistan starting today. This will be India's third T20I bilateral series after the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the first ever with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since November of 2022. The return of India's star batting due has suddenly spiked the interest levels of the fans and although Virat will not be available for Thursday's fixture, all eyes will be on Rohit's return as India's T20I captain. India captain Rohit Sharma speaks with head coach Rahul Dravid(AFP)

With Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav injured, whether Ro-Ko's return to India's T20I scheme of things is a temporary alignment remains to be seen, although it's believed that both have been drafted back into the squad with an eye of the T20 World Cup taking place in the USA and West Indies in June. While India start overwhelming favourites, they would be mindful of the surprises Afghanistan pulled off at the World Cup by beating eventual semi-finalists South Africa in the league stage and registering their first-ever win against Pakistan. Afghanistan will be without Rashid Khan as he is yet to recover completely from his surgery but India can't afford to count the opposition out.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place on January 11.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on television in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Where can we live stream the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib