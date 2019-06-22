India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Harbhajan Singh warns Virat Kohli and team ahead of clash against Afghanistan

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli has been ticking all the boxes in their World Cup campaign so far. Their next challenge is Afghanistan, a side which has not managed to hit its straps in the tournament. However, they are a dangerous side and cannot be taken lightly.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too believes that India would rather be watchful than being complacent when they take on Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton on Saturday.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI against Afghanistan

“You have to play at your best no matter who is playing in front of you. It cannot happen that you just put 70 percent effort but give 100 percent against Australia. Any international match you play you have to give 100 percent. They will go all out against India. India won’t relax in any conditions, in any match because they want to win every game. Knowing Virat Kohli they won’t be comfortable with the team not putting in a 100 percent,” Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Despite having one of the most potent spin bowling attack in the World Cup, Afghanistan have not managed to either control or restrict oppositions. Rashid Khan, their marquee leg-spinner, was smashed for 110 runs off 9 overs as England amassed 397 for 6 off their 50 overs.

Harbhajan Singh, however, believed that the young spinner has the talent to bounce back, but will now have to work a little harder.

“Rashid has got all the qualities to be a top bowler. He has got a brilliant googly and variations but he just doesn’t seem happy. He needs to learn a little better than what he is being doing in 20-20 cricket. People go after him in that format but in 50-over cricket batsmen have a lot of time against him. England went after him and succeeded but not many teams will go after him,” he further added.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 09:58 IST