India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: India Predicted XI against Afghanistan - Rishabh Pant set for World Cup debut

The Indian cricket team will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Afghanistan in the group stage encounter in Southampton on Saturday. With three wins in four matches (including a no result), the Virat Kohli-led side are currently fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +1.027. In their previous encounter, India defeated traditional rivals Pakistan in a mainly one-sided encounter with brilliant performances from Rohit Sharma and the bowlers.

The Men in Blue have enjoyed a good run of form in the tournament till now with wins overs South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Rohit has already slammed two centuries and skipper Kohli has also regained his form with a fifty in the previous match. However, the team is plagued with injury issues that will force changes in personnel.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who started the tournament with a hundred against Australia, was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb and his replacement Rishabh Pant is expected to make his World Cup debut against Afghanistan. He will most likely replace Vijay Shankar in the team and will be batting at the No.4 position.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also ruled out for 2-3 matches after suffering a hamstring injury and in all likelihood, Mohammed Shami will take his place in the playing XI. He will be partnering Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal being the two specialist spinners.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:13 IST