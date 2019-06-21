BCCI tells Tendulkar, Ganguly and many others to chose between commentary and IPL roles

The Indian cricket board’s ethics officer, adjudicating in the conflict of interest case involving Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, has ruled that the cricketers will have to abide by one-post-at-a-time clause as mentioned in the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution.

The repercussions of Justice DK Jain’s order will not only be felt by the members of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, of which Ganguly, Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar were a part, but also by all the commentators.

Many big names in Indian cricket, including Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan, among others are doing commentary at the World Cup, some of them from Mumbai studios.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on verge of breaking Tendulkar and Lara’s huge World Record

The order effectively means they will have to choose between being with IPL teams, cricket administration, coaching role or commentary. It is understood, the rule will apply irrespective of whether they are contracted with the BCCI or the broadcasters.

After the start of the IPL, many cricketers took up short-term jobs, switching between commentary assignments and other professional stints such as coaching and administration.

Warner’s 166 overpowers Mushfiqur’s ton, Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs

In the new BCCI constitution uploaded on its website, the “conflict of interest” clause is explained under rule 38 (4). It states, “It is clarified that no individual may occupy more than one of the following posts at a single point of time except where prescribed under these rules: a) player (current), (b) selector/member of the cricket committee, (c) team official, (d) commentator, (e) match official, (f) administrator/office-bearer… (p) owner of a cricket academy.”

It further states that, “As far as incumbents are concerned, every disclosure mandated under sub-rule (3) may be made within 90 days of the effective date.”

Asked to elaborate on the conflict of interest clause, an expert said, “A few personalities are occupying multiple posts, which leads to concentration of power. To end it is one of the main thrusts of the Lodha Committee reforms.”

Welcoming the order, Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed the complaint, wrote to the ethics officer: “Your order has set the precedent/benchmark for every individual associated with the BCCI, every state unit, IPL, TV broadcaster, every BCCI member, BCCI administrators, state unit administrators, etc to comply with the law of the land.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:05 IST