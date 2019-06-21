England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka opt to bat against unchanged England

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first against favourites England at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. Sri Lanka made two changes - Jeevan Menids and Avishka Fernando in for Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana. England have gone win with an unchanged side.

England have won four out of five matches they played so far and are currently at the second position with eight points. The hosts have only lost to Pakistan by 14 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are having their worst World Cup since 2011. The 2011 runner-ups and 2015 quarter-finalist are currently at the sixth position and their fight to make it to the semi-finals seems tough as only the top four qualify.

Sri Lanka could only manage to win against Afghanistan in the five matches they have played so far.

Follow England vs Sri Lanka live updates here:

14:45 hrs IST Playing XIs England (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep





14:40 hrs IST Team News Two changes for Sri Lanka. Jeevan Menids and Avishka Fernando in for Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana. England have gone in with an unchanged side.





14:33 hrs IST The toss Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bat first against England.





14:27 hrs IST Pitch report “It’s a beautiful day. The pitch is hard, with not much grass on it, and the team winning the toss should bat first. Big totals expected,” says Wasim Akram in his pitch report.





14:15 hrs IST Player battles Jonny Bairstow vs Nuwan Pradeep Joe Root vs Lasith Malinga Eoin Morgan vs Thisara Perera Dimuth Karunaratne vs Jofra Archer Kusal Mendis vs Chris Woakes (Read full story here)





14:10 hrs IST Do or die for Sri Lanka Sri Lanka’s hopes in the world cup hang by a thread. They need to win everything from now if they wish to stay alive in the tournament. It’s easier said than done against an opposition like England.



