England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka opt to bat against unchanged England
Live Score England vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019: Watch live updates of England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match at Headingley
14:45 hrs IST
14:40 hrs IST
14:33 hrs IST
14:27 hrs IST
14:15 hrs IST
14:10 hrs IST
14:00 hrs IST
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first against favourites England at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. Sri Lanka made two changes - Jeevan Menids and Avishka Fernando in for Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana. England have gone win with an unchanged side.
England have won four out of five matches they played so far and are currently at the second position with eight points. The hosts have only lost to Pakistan by 14 runs.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka are having their worst World Cup since 2011. The 2011 runner-ups and 2015 quarter-finalist are currently at the sixth position and their fight to make it to the semi-finals seems tough as only the top four qualify.
Sri Lanka could only manage to win against Afghanistan in the five matches they have played so far.
Follow England vs Sri Lanka live updates here:
Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
Team News
Two changes for Sri Lanka. Jeevan Menids and Avishka Fernando in for Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana.
England have gone in with an unchanged side.
The toss
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bat first against England.
Pitch report
“It’s a beautiful day. The pitch is hard, with not much grass on it, and the team winning the toss should bat first. Big totals expected,” says Wasim Akram in his pitch report.
Player battles
Jonny Bairstow vs Nuwan Pradeep
Joe Root vs Lasith Malinga
Eoin Morgan vs Thisara Perera
Dimuth Karunaratne vs Jofra Archer
Kusal Mendis vs Chris Woakes (Read full story here)
Do or die for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s hopes in the world cup hang by a thread. They need to win everything from now if they wish to stay alive in the tournament. It’s easier said than done against an opposition like England.
It’s England vs Sri Lanka
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match at Headingley, Leeds. England have a chance to take the top spot by beating Sri Lanka. The Islanders, on the other hand, are desperately looking for a win