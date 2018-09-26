India vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad joins elite list of batsmen to have destroyed India

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad was the difference between his side and India as his blazing century help post a total which proved to just about enough in the end.

He took charge of proceedings right from the word go and took the new-look Indian pace attack to the cleaners. The plucky batsman completed his 5th ODI century and became only the second batsman from Afghanistan after Rahmat Shah to score a ton this year. He also became only the third batsman to notch up a century against India this year.

He blazed away against seam and spin and tonked as many as seven sixes and joined an elite list of openers to have hit the most number of maximums against India.

He also overtook Faf du Plessis (120) to become the highest run scorer in an innings against India in ODIs.

“I’m not very happy, we have slogged for 6 hours at the ground without result, but I am happy with the performance of the team. We have a flight tomorrow, so I thought of playing my game freely. I am feeling proud, because I have played an innings like this against the best side in Asia. I haven’t played well throughout the tournament, but I am happy that I played well in this one,” Shahzad said after the match.

