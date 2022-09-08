India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG Live Online and on TV

Rohit Sharma-led Team India may have lost a chance to make it to the final of the 2022 Asia Cup; however, it will be aiming to finish the campaign on a high when the side faces Afghanistan in its last game of the continental tournament. India's chances for a final qualification took a major hit after after facing two successive defeats in the Super 4 stage, and they were eventually knocked out after Afghanistan's defeat to Pakistan last night. Incidentally, Afghanistan were also knocked out of the tournament with the one-wicket loss to Babar Azam's side in Sharjah.

India's under par performance in the final overs was one of the major reasons behind their both of their losses. In the last over, team India's bowlers leaked runs in plenty and haven't been spot on in delivering yorkers and good balls. Pacers Bhunvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have looked out of sorts bowling in the final overs and the only silver lining for the men in blue, is the terrific performance of Arshdeep Singh at the death.

Similarly, India also continued to lose momentum with the bat, failing to score at at a fast run rate in the final overs. There has been good bowling by the opponents in the death overs but India's batters haven't made the most of loose balls and their shot selection has been worrisome. India's batters have got out while trying to hit boundaries and fallen short of projected total by 15-20 runs, in the last few matches.

In the game against Afghanistan, men in blue will be aiming for an improved performance; however, they face a strong Afghan side that boasts of some great bowlers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has shown his mettle by explosive batting in the powerplay. The likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and captain Mohammad Nabi, makes Afghanistan's middle order a strong one.

Going in the match, India are expected to bring in fourth pacer, Deepak Chahar who has replaced Avesh Khan in the squad. India are expected to make multiple changes and play their best team combination against Afghanistan.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Where will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

What time will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON