IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch India vs Afghanistan Super 12 game Live Online, TV

Time is running out for India and this is their last hope of staying alive in the ICC T20 World Cup. Losses to Pakistan and New Zealand to start off the campaign has severely dented Virat Kohli and his team's chances of making in to the semi-final and as their hopes hang by a thread. They are desperately seeking a win over Afghanistan and one that is rather comprehensive. If India lose, they are out, but if they win, they are still in with a chance, albeit a bleak one.

Let’s have a look at the details of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12 game:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 3). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20worldcup.

