India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Match 9: IND vs AFG head-to-head record and form guide

After cracking the One Day International (ODI) code with the Test cricket approach to outclass Australia in its ICC World Cup 2023 opener, Rohit Sharma's India will aim to extend its winning run when the hosts take on Afghanistan at Delhi. Rohit and Co. are scheduled to lock horns with Rashid Khan-starrer Afghanistan in match No.9 of the ICC World Cup at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India's India's Jasprit Bumrah , Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins(AP)

Moving on from the slow and spinning pitch of Chepauk, India are expected to cash in on the Feroz Shah Kotla track that promises a high-scoring outing for the Men In Blue. More than 700 runs were amassed when South Africa met Sri Lanka in the national capital during the ODI World Cup last week. Local hero Virat Kohli will be the cynosure of eyes as the star batter is eyeing a record-fest campaign in the ICC event.

Homecoming for Kohli

Kohli played a gem of a knock to help India recover from an awful start against Australia. The 34-year-old smashed two major records of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in his gritty knock of 85. Kohli was supported by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 97 to seal a comfortable six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. The Men In Blue are without opener Shubman Gill, who is recovering from illness.

Overall

India wins: 2

Afghanistan wins: 0

Form guide (last five completed ODIs)

India: WLWWW

Afghanistan: LLLLL

05/03/2014: Dhaka - India won by 8 wickets

25/09/2018: Dubai - Match Tied

22/06/2019: Southampton - India won by 11 runs

Tied: 1

No result: 0

Did you know?

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has picked up the most wickets in ODIs against Afghanistan (7 at 10.85) and in Delhi (9 at 20.77). India upstaged Afghanistan in its previous meeting at the 2019 World Cup. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami registered a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup against the Afghanistani side. India can also rope in pacer Shardul Thakur for the upcoming encounter. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the quickest batter from his nation to reach the mark of 1000 ODI runs (27 innings).

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

