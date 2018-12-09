India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli thwarted Australia in a diligent partnership to push India to a position of strength and a 166-run lead at the close of day three of the first Test on Saturday.

Brought together before tea with India vulnerable at 76 for two, the pair stood firm through the best part of a session before spinner Nathan Lyon snared Kohli for 34 to end their 71-run stand at Adelaide Oval.

Pujara, who saved India with a sparkling 123 in the first innings, survived to stumps on 40 not out, with Ajinkya Rahane on one run.

When is the fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia?

The fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia will be played on December 9, 2018.

Where is the first Test between India and Australia being played?

The first Test between India and Australia is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does the fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia begin?

The fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia T20I series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 04:36 IST