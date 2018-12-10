India vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia’s top order and bring India within six wickets of victory in the series-opening Test on Sunday.

Shaun Marsh was 31 not out and Travis Head on 11, the pair fighting a desperate rearguard action to nudge Australia to 104 for four at stumps on day four, still 219 runs short of their victory target of 323.

Australia will need to defy history to chase down the total and survive the wiles of Ashwin on a fifth day pitch. The highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England

When is the fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia?

The fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia will be played on December 10, 2018.

Where is the first Test between India and Australia being played?

The first Test between India and Australia is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does the fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia begin?

The fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 04:46 IST