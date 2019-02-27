 India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: India look to draw level in the series
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live score and updates from the 2nd T20I from Bengaluru.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 27, 2019 17:37 IST
highlights

Follow Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I live score and updates below:

17:37 hrs IST

Cause of concern for India?

Sunil Gavaskar believes India underestimated Australia in 1st T20.

“The first thing that every team must realise especially in the ultra- short format of the game is never to underestimate any opponent. India may have just done that at Vizag as they went in with just three recognised batsmen with the likes of Pant, Dhoni, Karthik and Pandya to push the score along,” he wrote in his column for the Times of India.

17:29 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

India’s defeat in the 1st T20I was unexpected, but Aaron Finch and team were far from convincing in their win. They just about got over the line and won off the final ball of the tie. India could make a few changes to their playing XI and for a side which has not lost a T20I series to Australia in more than a decade will be expected to fare better in Bengaluru.