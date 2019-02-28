India vs Australia: 2nd T20I report card – Bowling unit lets Virat Kohli & boys down

Glenn Maxwell smashed his third Twenty20 international hundred to make short work of a steep target and guide Australia to a seven-wicket win over India that sealed a 2-0 away series victory on Wednesday.

Chasing 191 for victory, Maxwell hit his ninth six and seventh four in consecutive deliveries to bring up the winning runs for his side with two balls remaining, staying unbeaten after a 55-ball knock of 113. Let’s take a look at how the Indian players performed in this match -

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Opener Shikhar Dhawan — who was rested for the first T20I — returned for this clash but failed to live up to the expectations of giving the hosts a flying start. He took 24 deliveries to score 14 runs and hit just one boundary. Jason Behrendorrf finally ended his misery after the southpaw gave an easy catch to Marcus Stoinis.

KL Rahul – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Opener Lokesh Rahul retained his place in this side after India opted to rest Rohit Sharma this time around. He started from where he left in Vizag as he blazed away to 47 off 26 deliveries. His innings included three boundaries and four massive sixes. Rahul has now played two scintillating innings on the trot and given a timely reminder to the selectors regarding a slot in India’s World Cup squad.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Skipper Virat Kohli enthralled the fans at the Chinnaswamy stadium with an unbeaten knock to power the hosts closer to the 200-run mark. Kohli took the Aussie bowlers apart enroute his 38-ball 72. But in the field, captain Kohli couldn’t do much as Glenn Maxwell was in inspired form and his century won the series for the visitors.

Rishabh Pant – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Batsman Rishabh Pant has now two low scores on the trot and considering the fight for places in the middle-order, it doesn’t bode well for the southpaw. The stage was set for Pant to shine as there was ample time to get set and then go for the kill, however, the young batsman couldn’t trouble the scorers much and was removed by D’Arcy Short for just 1.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni came up with the goods just when it mattered the most. After the fall of three quick wickets, Dhoni struck a century stand with skipper Kohli to bail India out of trouble. Once set, Dhoni took the attack to the visitors and slammed 40 off 23 deliveries inclusive of three boundaries and three sixes.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

This was the final chance for middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik to impress the selectors before the World Cup but unfortunately, his time in the middle was very short. Karthik played three deliveries and slammed two boundaries. Karthik is not part of the upcoming ODI series against the Aussies and will have to rely on IPL in order to secure a place in the WC squad.

Krunal Pandya – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

All-rounder Krunal Pandya had a quiet game as he didn’t get a chance to bat and he was taken for plenty with the ball. In four overs, Pandya gave away 34 runs without picking a wicket and he was one of the bowlers who was taken apart by Maxwell easily.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

All-rounder Vijay Shankar didn’t get a chance to bat either but he did reasonably well with the ball. He was given the new ball to share with Jasprit Bumrah and didn’t disappoint as he picked the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch. However, he was unable to stop Short and Maxwell taking the game away from India as his economy rate was almost ten. Short became his second scalp of the day but it didn’t change the course of the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a nightmare outing in Bengaluru as he returned with disappointing figures of 0/47 in four overs. Maxwell simply tore him apart with some hard-hitting in the middle-overs and Chahal — India’s only full-time spinner in the line-up — couldn’t do anything to stop it.

Siddharth Kaul – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Fast-bowler Siddarth Kaul was started off brilliantly as he scalped the wicket of Marcus Stoinis in just the third over of the innings. But it all went downhill for him from there as he ended up being the most expensive bowler of the match. Kaul reuturned with figures of 1/45 in 3.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah– Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an uncharacteristic off day as he went wicketless in the match and his death bowling too wasn’t up to the mark. Bumrah gave away 30 runs in four overs and ended up being the most economical Indian bowler but him failing to take wickets cost the hosts dear as Maxwell and Peter Handscomb took the visitors home comfortably

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:20 IST