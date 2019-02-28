IPL 2019: MS Dhoni accepts Rishabh Pant’s challenge, recollects own young days

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League round the corner, the mind games have begun and with Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant challenging MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has struck back. While Pant had said that he is looking to unleash himself on CSK and his teacher MSD, Dhoni has replied saying that he too would feel this very way when he started off and warned the youngster that he will be waiting for the young dasher to take strike.

In the latest promotion video for the upcoming IPL campaign, Dhoni challenged Pant to show his game and make a name for himself.

Jab main maidan pe utra tha, toh aise hi sochta tha…aaja Rishabh, wicket ke peeche toh main hi rahunga. Game dikha, name bana (When I made my debut, I also thought like this…come Rishabh, I shall be waiting for you behind the wicket. Show your game and make a name).

.@msdhoni finishes off in style - always! 🤭😍



What did you make of Captain Cool's response? Can @RishabPant777's game grab the headlines in the VIVO @IPL?



All the answers from the #VIVOIPL will come to you LIVE from March 23, only on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/A9LdaXT1S1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2019

Earlier, Pant had said: “Mahi bhai na guru ke samaan hain. Agar Mahi bhai nahi hote na, pata nahi mai wicketkeeper-batsman hota, nahi hota (Mahi bhai is like a teacher. If Mahi bhai wouldn’t have been there, I don’t know if I would have been a wicketkeeper-batsman).

“Lekin is baari unki team pe main aisa barsoonga ki captain cool, cool nahi rahenge. Mahi bhai tayyar rehna, game dikhane aa raha hoon (But this time, I will rain down at his team so hard that captain cool won’t remain cool. Mahi bhai be ready, I’m coming to show you the game).

Mahi Bhai, Sab aap se seekha hai, toh aap ke saamne game toh dikhana banta hai! 😉#VIVOIPL mein milengey - Kya kehte ho, @msdhoni @StarSportsIndia @IPL pic.twitter.com/eoJXJmhbDX — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) February 23, 2019

Interestingly, while Pant failed to make it count in the just concluded two-match T20I series against Australia, Dhoni showed he still has it in him to tank opposition bowlers out of the park as he hit an unbeaten 40 off 23 in the second T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday. It was vintage Dhoni as he hit three boundaries and three sixes in his whirlwind knock.

