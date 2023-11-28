India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Guwahati weather update: Will rain frustrate IND as hosts look to seal series win

India go into the third T20I against Australia with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, which means that a victory in Guwahati would confirm a series win for the side. The team, which is being led by Suryakumar Yadav in his first stint as India captain in any format, thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the second match in Thiruvananthapuram to go two games up. Both of the matches thus far in the series featured 200-plus scores. India can seal a series win if they beat Australia in Guwahati. (ANI)

India had won the first match while chasing and defended a mammoth total in the second. They broke the record for India's highest T20I run chase against Australia in the first game in Visakhapatnam. Australia had scored 208/3 in the first game with Josh Inglis scoring 110 in just 50 balls. India's chase was fuelled by half-centuries from Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan before Rinku pulled them over the line off the last ball of the match. In the second, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan all blazed half-centuries while Rinku hammered an unbeaten 31 in just nine balls as India put up a total of 235/4. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi then took three wickets each as Australia were restricted to a score of 191/9.

The players received a warm welcome at Guwahati airport and at their hotel. Youngsters Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have stepped up for the team in both matches, while, Suryakumar with his experience has contributed with the bat and added the finishing touches to India's innings.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: The weather in Guwahati

It seems safe to say that any disruption due to rain seems highly unlikely during the third T20I. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a clear day on November 28 in the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of play around 7:00 pm IST, while the temperature will dip to 19 degrees Celsius at the close of play around 10:30 pm IST.

The series shifts to Raipur after this game where the fourth T20I will be played on December 1. The final match will then be played in Bengaluru on December 3.