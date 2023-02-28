KL Rahul to be axed, Umesh Yadav might play as Rohit eyes series win: Here's India's Predicted XI for 3rd Test vs AUS

The writing is on the wall for KL Rahul. One has to feel for him. He was an all-format captaincy material not too long ago and now he is likely to lose his spot in at least two formats. Rahul has not featured in T20Is since last year's World Cup and chances are, he might be dropped from the third Test against Australia in Indore starting Wednesday. Despite the backing from head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, it was evident that his spot in the XI was doubtful after he was removed as vice-captain for the third and fourth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The practice sessions that India have had before the third Test have only strengthened the notion. Shubman Gill, who has been in tremendous form in white-ball cricket in the last few months and also scored his maiden Test hundred in Bangladesh last year, is set to replace Rahul in India's XI. Gill, in all probability, will partner with captain Rohit as India look to seal the series and a spot in the World Test Championship final.

A lot has been written and spoken about Rahul's form in red-ball cricket. He hasn't crossed the 30-run mark in his last 10 innings and his overall career average of 33 after 47 Tests doesn't ooze confidence. Such has been Rahul's run with the bat that even India's dominating victories in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi could not take the scrutiny off him.

The 30-year-old batted alongside Gill on Monday but it was the youngster from Punjab who practised slip-catching with Virat Kohli. Gill also had an extended session in the nets on Tuesday while Rahul decided to skip the optional session on the eve of the Test match.

Gill for Rahul seems to be the only logical change in India's XI for the third Test. After the success spin-bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have had in the series so far, it is unlikely the team management would like to tinker with the combination.

Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack but changing his seam-bowling partner might not be a bad idea. Umesh Yadav has a stellar record in Test matches in India. He has the experience and the guile to get the same results Shami has got in the series so far. Mohammed Siraj, had done nothing wrong to be dropped but considering, he is now one of India's premier pacers in all formats, it might be logical to give him a breather and play the veteran Umesh for the third Test.

Despite the failure in both innings in Delhi, there really should not be any doubt over Shreyas Iyer's place in the middle-order while KS Bharat erased all doubts about his position with a confident knock in the second innings of the Delhi Test.

India's Predicted XI for the third Test vs Australia

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Top and Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

Changes from the last match: Shubman Gill in place of KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav for Mohammed Siraj

