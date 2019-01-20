India vs Australia: Aaron Finch feels he was ‘weak link’ in Aussie squad thrashed by India

Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch admitted that he was a “weak link” in the team that suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of India in their recently-concluded ODI series.

The 32-year-old said that he witnessed a significant improvement in the Australian ODI batting performance in their one-day matches against India, adding that his poor performance in the series was a disappointing thing for him as a captain.

“We’ve seen some real improvement in the way we’ve batted in the last three ODIs in particular. I was probably the weak link in that which is disappointing for me as the captain of the side,” Cricket.com.au quoted Finch, as saying.

The right-hand batsman has been dropped from Australia’s upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

“I think this time will be really good to be able to work on my game with some more time in the schedule. I think it will allow me to work on specific things in my game. When you’re trying to tinker with a few things with a day in between games and things like that, you don’t have enough time to hit enough balls to be able to get that set,” Finch said.

“I’m really excited about the next couple of weeks to work on my game and hopefully get that right. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself that I can do that but time will tell,” he added.

Finch scored a total of 26 runs in the three ODI matches against India with a disappointing average of 8.6. He will be seen leading Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League before heading to India for a limited-overs tour beginning February 24.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 17:04 IST