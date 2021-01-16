'Abuse is cheap, shows weakness of character': Greg Chappell writes open letter to Tim Paine
Former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to Tim Paine and advised him to learn from his mistakes, just like the way he did during his reign as Australia captain. Paine has received flak for abusing India allrounder R Ashwin on Day 5 of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Paine apologised for his behaviour but it has not stopped the criticism from coming his way.
Writing an open letter in Sydney Morning Herald to Paine, Chappell said that he believes abuses are cheap and shows a weakness of character.
“Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character,” he wrote.
“I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes.
“This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave.
“You have led Australia with flair, courage, and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy.
“I would hate one bad day to undo all of the good work that you and your team have done.
“Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon," he signed off.
