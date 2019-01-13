India vs Australia: Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first of three one-day internationals against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, an ICC release said. The part time off-spinner bowled two overs during the match after Mohammed Shami went off the field with a niggle. The match officials questioned the way Rayudu released the ball. He had returned with figures of 0/13 in the match.

The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action.

Rayudu’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Australia fended off an explosive century from Rohit Sharma to post a morale-boosting 34-run victory over India in the first one-day international.

The Australians made 288 for five off their 50 overs after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a brave effort to keep India in the contest, while Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 14:34 IST