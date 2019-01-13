India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma smashes Windies great Viv Richards record with century

Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in recent one-day internationals. Having averaged close to 130 with two hundreds against the West Indies on their tour to India late last year, Sharma continued in the same vein in India’s first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday on way to 131 runs--his 22nd ODI hundred--to keep India in the game.

However, his century couldn’t guide India home as they fell short of Australia’s target of 289 by 34 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground and now trail the hosts 1-0 in the three-match ODI series.

The defeat notwithstanding, Sharma reached a personal milestone. He has now scored four hundreds on Australian soil to go past West Indies great Viv Richards’ tally of three.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who fell for 3 on Saturday, has two hundreds to his name in Australia.

Sharma’s individual heroics Down Under haven’t been able to secure wins for India as they have lost all four of their matches that their opener has managed three figure scores in. He will look for a change of fortunes in the two remaining ODIs in Adelaide and Melbourne.

In Sydney, fifties from Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb and a 43-ball 47 not out effort from Marcus Stoinis propelled Australia’s total to 288. India’s chase was severely dented with the loss of Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Ambati Rayudu in the first four overs with the total reading a paltry four.

Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni combined for a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket but the target proved to be out of India’s reach.

The second ODI will be played on 15 January in Adelaide.

