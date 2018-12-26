India vs Australia: Ashwin can’t get injured so many times on big tours: Sourav Ganguly

Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled beautifully in Adelaide to help India win the first Test, has incurred an injury on a big tour yet again. The off-spinner sustained an abdominal strain, which has kept him on the bench for the second and third Test. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed that the premier spinner can’t keep getting injured in his column for The Times of India.

“Ravichandran Ashwin is worrying me now. He can’t be the premier spinner and get injured so many times on big tours: England, South Africa and now Australia. The team needs him against left-handers, he is not doing his reputation any good,” wrote Ganguly.

The visitors missed Ashwin dearly in the second Test in Perth when they witnessed Nathan Lyon take 8 wickets in the match. However, Ganguly still believes that India can win the series.

“The series is still wide open. I have said before that India can win it and I believe the same now. The start will be crucial. The toss will be critical, too, as both the teams don’t chase very well.”

Since India finished Day 1 of the Melbourne Test at 215/2 after opting to bat at the toss, they will be certainly optimisting about their chances of taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:45 IST