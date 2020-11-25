India vs Australia: Both teams to pay 63-second tribute to Phil Hughes on his 6th death anniversary

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:05 IST

Team India and Australia are likely to pay homage to late cricketer Phil Hughes on November 27 when both teams will square off against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The day will mark the sixth death anniversary of Phil Hughes who lost his life after getting hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield game. Hughes was not-out on 63 when the ill-fated incident took place.

As a tribute, the Indian and Australian cricketers are likely to stand for 63 seconds of applause. Several media reports have also suggested that the Aussies will don black arm bands with Phil Hughes’ initials to mark the occasion.

The untimely demise of Phil Hughes

Hughes was only 25 when the incident happened. He was batting on 63 for South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match.

Hughes was hit on the neck while attempting a hook shot and soon, he collapsed on the ground. He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation but it didn’t work. He was rushed to a Sydney hospital, went into coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The rest of the Sheffield Shield games were cancelled after the incident. Wishes began to pour in from across the globe. Unfortunately, the cricketer couldn’t survive and passed away on the morning of November 27, 2014, three days before his 26th birthday.

Huges had played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for Australia, after making debut in 2014. Incidentally, India were touring Australia when the disaster occurred.