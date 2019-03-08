India vs Australia: Captain Virat Kohli aces another batting milestone

Virat Kohli has taken his game in limited overs cricket to another level, ever since taking over as India’s captain. Unfazed by the pressure that the job brings with itself, Kohli continues to be a run machine and is leading the team from the front.

During the third ODI against Australia, Kohli reached another batting landmark. He brought up 4000 runs as captain in one-day cricket, becoming only the fourth Indian skipper to reach the landmark and 12th overall.

In doing so Kohli surpassed his dear friend and IPL teammate AB de Villiers. The former South Africa captain had the distinction of being the fastest ODI captain to reach the 4000-run landmark, taking 77 innings for the same. Kohli on Thursday breached the mark in just his 63rd innings as ODI captain.

Kohli already holds the record for the most number of centuries in ODI cricket in successful run chases and comes into his own when the team needs to score big in the second innings. He recently broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record and became the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs.

