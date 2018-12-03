India vs Australia: Dean Jones dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara’s comments on India’s bowling

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara’s comments on India’s bowling performance in the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI. When Pujara said that the Indian bowlers conceding 500 runs in a practice match doesn’t mean anything, Jones quipped by tweeting that it means something to the Australians who scored those runs.

Well it does to the Australian boys who scored those 500 . Just saying. https://t.co/HmJTxcX3FT — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 3, 2018

Virat Kohli used ten bowlers, including himself, during the Cricket Australia XI innings and the visitors ended up bowling 151.1 overs. The Australian team scored 544 runs with Harry Nielsen scoring a century. However, Indian openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul ensured that the visitors draw the match comfortably.

Pujara expressed that the Indian team is not worried about the bowlers’ performance in the practice match.

“Our bowlers know what they have to do, they know what line and lengths to bowl in Australia. As a bowling unit we are very confident,” said Pujara.

Pujara believes that the Indian team utilised all three days in the practice game properly.

“We utilised all three days (in Sydney) properly. We also had some net practice while the game was going on so I don’t think it was a concern at all. We got enough practice and we did what we wanted.”

The Indian squad, apart from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and middle order batsman Rohit Sharma, had a rest day on Monday. According to a Sydney Morning Herald, Ashwin and Rohit had a practice session in the nets.

