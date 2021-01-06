e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Fans attending 3rd Test at SCG will have to wear mask at all times - NSW Health Minister

India vs Australia: Fans attending 3rd Test at SCG will have to wear mask at all times - NSW Health Minister

India vs Australia: The announcement comes after a fan attending last month’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG tested positive for COVID-19.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sydney
Sydney:India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and head coach Ravi Shastri check the wicket before training at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_06_2021_000033A)
Sydney:India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and head coach Ravi Shastri check the wicket before training at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_06_2021_000033A)(AP)
         

Wearing masks will be mandatory for spectators attending the third cricket Test between Australia and India starting at the SCG on Thursday, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday. Around 10,000 fans will be allowed to watch the Test even as COVID-19 cases grow in Sydney.

The announcement comes after a fan attending last month’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG tested positive for COVID-19. “A COVID day for cricket, and that means mask on, not mask off unless you are actually eating or drinking,” Hazzard told 9News.

“We really love cricket but on this occasion we can’t afford to love it and also end up with COVID.” Wentworthville and Belmore have been added to the banned list of suburbs which cannot attend the SCG Test.

Hazzard said any person who has visited the suburbs Auburn, Belmore, Berala, Birrong, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park, Rookwood, Wentworthville will not be permitted to attend the Test.

According to a report in ‘The Telegraph’, the man was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play “but there is potential he acquired the virus while there” or at a nearby shopping centre.

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live action.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In