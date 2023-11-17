India vs Australia: Hotel rates shoot up to 2 lakh in Ahmedabad, huge surge in airline prices due to World Cup final

With the 2023 Cricket World Cup finally set to come to a wrap on Sunday, fans are flocking to Ahmedabad for the upcoming final between India and Australia scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The World Cup fever has hit a high as hotel room tariffs have gone over the roof in the city. Cost for a night in top five-star hotels has gone up to ₹2 lakh. India face Australia in the World Cup final.(REUTERS)

Explaining the situation, Narendra Somani, who is the President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, "There is enthusiasm for the World Cup final not only in India, but people from abroad including places like Dubai, Australia and South Africa want to come to watch the match. There are 5,000 rooms in three stars and five star hotels in Ahmedabad, while the number for entire Gujarat is 10,000. The capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is over 1.20 lakh people and we expect that 30,000 to 40,000 people will come from outside to watch the match."

Somani also revealed that prices are increasing in neighboring towns too. "People tend to book the flight tickets first before booking hotels. The room prices are going to increase not only in Ahmedabad but in the surrounding towns also as the match day comes near," he said.

Non-star hotels have also surged up their rates due to the rush. Hotel Crown, located in CG Road, usually charges ₹3000-4000 per night, but have increased their rate to over ₹20000. Meanwhile, airfares from also shot up. Flights from Chennai to Ahmedabad are generally ₹5000, but now they are around ₹16000-25000.

Manubhai Pancholi, a travel agent, told PTI, "Due to high demand for Ahmedabad, airfares for flights to the city from almost all places have risen three to five times. Cricket fans are ready to pay the high prices to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and witness India play the finals in their home country. The demand for hotels and tickets is on the rise."

India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals, in what was a rematch of the 2019 semifinals, where Kane Williamson and Co. came out on top. Meanwhile, Australia beat South Africa to book a berth in the final.

