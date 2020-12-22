e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘I didn’t play as well I would have liked,’ Steve Smith says ‘Ashwin got better of him’ in Adelaide

India vs Australia: ‘I didn’t play as well I would have liked,’ Steve Smith says ‘Ashwin got better of him’ in Adelaide

India vs Australia: Speaking to reporters, Smith said that Ashwin got the better of him in the pink-ball Test, but added that he hopes to learn from the mistakes he made in the Test.

Dec 22, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith for 1 run on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith for 1 run on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)
         

Steve Smith was the star of the Australia batting in the limited-overs series against India in December. So, when he stepped out to bat in the first Test in Adelaide, he was expected to put on a show. But it did not turn out that way. The batsman faced 29 balls and eventually was dismissed for 1 by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking to reporters, Smith said that Ashwin got the better of him in the pink-ball Test, but added that he hopes to learn from the mistakes he made in the Test.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir suggests several changes in India’s XI for MCG Test

“No (when asked about if his dismissal was a case of preparing too hard for the pace battery of India), I just knicked one that didn’t spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling,” Smith was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different, the ball doesn’t spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer,” he further said.

“I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game,” Smith added.

Also read: India vs Australia: The pitfalls of Mohammed Shami’s absence

“He tried to bowl from round the wicket and skid it on. It was a good piece of bowling. Part of playing anywhere is adapting.

“I too couldn’t bat the same against spinners in India as I do here. You gotta adapt, spinners that do well here are generally who get over the top,” he signed off.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.

(With ANI inputs)

