India vs Australia: I don’t really find the need to prove anything to anyone - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has led the Indian cricket team by example in the last few years and the flamboyant batsman have scored a ton of runs - both at home and on foreign soil.

With the four-match Test series against Australia just around the corner, the spotlight is once again on the India skipper who has always enjoyed a great run of form in Adelaide - the venue for the first Test.

However Kohli believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his hundred percent on the field. The Indian skipper also said that he doesn’t feels anything different while playing in other countries.

“You learn from every series, every tour, every game that you play,” Kohli told Sydney-based Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think from last time round, I’ve become more assured of myself, I don’t really find the need to prove anything to anyone.

“It’s all about doing what the team wants me to do and just giving my 100% on the field, it’s a gradual process, I don’t really feel anything different when I go to tour countries now, it’s more a process now,” the 30-year-old added.

Kohli also said he is now more assured of himself than the last tour of Australia and does not feel the need to get involved in any confrontation with the Australians in the upcoming Test series.

“In the early stage of my career I used to think of these things as important milestones which are really important in one’s career, but now the focus is purely and solely on making the team win at any cost.

“So ... I don’t find the need to get involved in anything with the opposition and I think those are changes that keep happening gradually as you go forward,” Kohli added.

