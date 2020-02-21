e-paper
India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20I World Cup match live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final.

cricket Updated: Feb 21, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20I World Cup
India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20I World Cup(BCCI)
         

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for much needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia here on Friday. Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final. They won and lost a game against the more accomplished England and Australia before losing to the mighty hosts, who have won the T20 World Cup a record four times out of the six editions held so far.

India’ middle and lower-order needs to do a lot better than what it has been doing to beat the likes of Australia and England in the knock-out stages, something that has been been acknowledged star opener Smriti Mandhana. The team needs to ensure that the frequent middle-order collapses are not repeated in the showpiece event.The southpaw and 16-year-old Shafali Verma will have to get India off to a flying start more often than not in the competition.

Where is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match taking place?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match will take place in Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Friday (February 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI inputs)

