India vs Australia: ‘In Tests always keeping skills first’, Sanjay Manjrekar picks the wicketkeeper for 1st Test

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 17:11 IST

As India gears up for the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, the selection of a wicketkeeper would be one of the challenges for the Indian team management. Both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha have proved their worth in the warm-up games against Australia A.

While Saha scored a fifty in the first tour match, Pant marked his return among runs in the second innings of the pink-ball practice game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Since both the stumpers have made the selection process tougher for the coach and the captain, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed his choice.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went with Saha while replying to a question on the microblogging site, Twitter. He stated that the wicketkeeper should be picked on the basis of his wicketkeeping abilities in Tests.

“In Tests always keeping skills first. Drop a Steve Smith early and he gets a 200! So Saha. Also need a better keeper against pace in Australia. Again Saha,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Here’s the tweet:

In the first practice match against Australia A, Saha was named in the playing XI ahead of Pant. The former delivered with a well-made unbeaten fifty I return, strengthening the Indian innings after the top order failed to perform.

However, in the next tour game, Pant donned the gloves while Saha was played as a batsman. Both failed to perform in the first innings but Pant came back strong, scoring the 7th first-class century of his career.