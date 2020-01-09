e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘India here we come,’ David Warner’s message ahead of ODI tour

India vs Australia: ‘India here we come,’ David Warner’s message ahead of ODI tour

IND vs AUS: David Warner has a great record in ODIs against India in India. In five innings, the southpaw has scored 245 runs at a whopping average of 49. He has century to his name as well.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Australia's David Warner during nets.
Australia's David Warner during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australian opener David Warner is ready to take on India in the upcoming three-match ODI series that begins on 14th January. The attacking opening batsman posted a photograph after boarding the plane to India with the message, “India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans.” 

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI - Virat Kohli to make a crucial change for 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune

Warner will be looking get some runs under his belt in the series against the hosts. The Aussies stunned India last year as they won three matches on the trot to defeat the hosts 3-2 and win the series. That victory came right before the ICC World Cup in England. India though turned the table on the Aussies in the global tournament by registering a memorable win.

Warner has a great record in ODIs against India in India. In five innings, the southpaw has scored 245 runs at a whopping average of 49. He has century to his name as well.

Virat Kohli would hope his bowlers can get rid of Warner early so that the explosive batsman is not able to set up big totals for his team.

tags
top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news