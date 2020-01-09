India vs Australia: ‘India here we come,’ David Warner’s message ahead of ODI tour

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:51 IST

Australian opener David Warner is ready to take on India in the upcoming three-match ODI series that begins on 14th January. The attacking opening batsman posted a photograph after boarding the plane to India with the message, “India here we come!! It’s going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans.”

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI - Virat Kohli to make a crucial change for 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune

Warner will be looking get some runs under his belt in the series against the hosts. The Aussies stunned India last year as they won three matches on the trot to defeat the hosts 3-2 and win the series. That victory came right before the ICC World Cup in England. India though turned the table on the Aussies in the global tournament by registering a memorable win.

Warner has a great record in ODIs against India in India. In five innings, the southpaw has scored 245 runs at a whopping average of 49. He has century to his name as well.

Virat Kohli would hope his bowlers can get rid of Warner early so that the explosive batsman is not able to set up big totals for his team.