India vs Australia: India hit the ground running in Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah spotted during practice
- India vs Australia: Amid reports of unsatisfactory facilities, players of the Indian cricket team stepped into the Gabba in Brisbane for their first practice ahead of the fourth Test against Australia starting Friday.
Amid reports of unsatisfactory facilities, players of the Indian cricket team stepped into the Gabba in Brisbane for the first practice ahead of the fourth Test against Australia starting Friday. Bowling coach Bharat Arun was spotted having a word with Shardul Thakur, who is rumoured to be included in India's Playing XI amid the growing injury concerns in the Indian team.
Also Read | Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
The BCCI posted a few pictures from India's first practice session at the venue, where members of India's coaching staff, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar were seen discussing certain plans, while in another picture, Shastri is seen addressing the players.
However, the most significant picture from India's point of view was the one where Arun was speaking to Thakur, next to whom was Jasprit Bumrah holding a ball. Reports suggest that Bumrah, due to an abdominal pain, is likely to miss the fourth Test at the Gabba and if that is to be the case, the news comes as a body blow for India, who are already without three of their most senior quicks – Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.
Also Read | ‘If the time is right to call in match officials you do it’, says Nathan Lyon
"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba," the BCCI tweeted.
India pulled off a remarkable escape in Sydney where they batted out 131 overs in the final innings to draw the game and kept Australia at bay. With the fourth Test to be played at a venue where Australia have remained unbeaten since 1988, India will have to come out all guns blazing of they are to register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under. Injury concerns will make their selection for the Playing XI trickier, as besides Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin too is a doubtful starter.
Also Read | India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and as has Hanuma Vihari, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear but batted on gallantly to save the Sydney Test. With Ashwin, Vihari, Jadeja and Bumrah likely to not feature in India's XI, the management continues to sweat over the team combination. As per reports, Washington Sundar is seriously being considered along with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Shardul Thakur is expected to come in place of Bumrah, whereas it is also a possibility that India may play both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha in their XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
- While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin
- India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox