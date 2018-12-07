India vs Australia: India will find Nathan Lyon challenging, says VVS Laxman

India find themselves slightly ahead in the first Test in Adelaide, the visitors are 59 runs ahead while the hosts have three first innings wickets in hand.

India are in good position thanks to the performance of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets on the second day and was the pick of the India bowlers.

With the pitch turning, former India great VVS Laxman feels India need to be careful of the Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon going into day 3 of the Test. He also says the pitch will turn into a sub continental wicket as the play goes on.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, this is what VVS Laxman had to say,

“This will almost convert into a subcontinent type of wicket, it will keep on deteriorating and it will become tough for strokeplay. Even today (Friday) we saw the ball was coming slow, so strokeplay will become tough especially when the bowlers are disciplined like they have shown over the two days. From India’s point of view, they have to bat really well tomorrow. And the bowlers have to get the three wickets tomorrow and stop them from crossing 250 and then once they get the chance to bat they have to post a big total. It is still not a bad wicket, but the most challenging bowler tomorrow will be Nathan Lyon,” said Laxman.

Lyon has an impressive record at the Adelaide Oval; he has more wickets at his home ground than any other ground in Australia.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 23:12 IST