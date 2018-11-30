India vs Australia: Injury scare for Prithvi Shaw ahead of Adelaide Test

Opener Prithvi Shaw has given India a massive scare ahead of the first Test against Australia as he sustained an ankle injury during the third day of the team’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Shaw was fielding at the mid-wicket boundary and after taking a catch, momentum forced him over the line. In doing so, he twisted his ankle and had to be carried off the pitch by the medical team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later posted an update on social media and their post read: “Update: The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment. He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans #TeamIndia”.

The extent of the injury is still unknown but it could put Shaw’s participation in the first Test at the Adelaide in serious jeopardy, which begins on December 6.

The India opener seemed to be in good form before the this disappointment as he hit a masterful half-century in the warm-up match on Day 2. The 19-year-old hit 11 fours during his 69-ball stay at the crease.

