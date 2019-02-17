India vs Australia: ‘It is simply unbelievable’ – Kuldeep Yadav in awe of MS Dhoni’s lightening fast stumpings

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav heaped praise of wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stated that he hasn’t seen anyone quicker than the Indian stumper in his career so far. Despite his age, Dhoni has been setting the benchmark behind the wickets and his ability to take the bails off is second to none.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, Dhoni effected the stumping of Kiwi star Tim Seifert in just 0.09 seconds (as per official broadcasters) off the bowling of Kuldeep.

“Mahi bhai has vast experience and keeps telling us the nitty-gritty of the game. He is like a game changer and we are lucky to have him in our team,” Kuldeep was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“But what I find most extraordinary about him is the speed in which he dislodges the stumps. It is simply unbelievable and honestly, I have never played with someone with such quick glovework.”

Dhoni leads the charts with 119 stumpings to his name in the 50-over format and even in T20Is, he takes the top spot with 34 such dismissals followed by Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal with 32.

Kuldeep has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. However, the star India spinner will return to feature in the ODI series against the same opposition. India are schdeuled to play two T20Is and five ODIs against defending world champions before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India’s T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India’s ODI squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s ODI squad for final three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 10:56 IST