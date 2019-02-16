 India vs Australia: Hayden, Sehwag indulge in banter ahead of series - Watch
In the lead up to Australia’s tour of India during which the two sides will play five ODIs and two T20Is, legendary cricketers and former rivals Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden have indulged in a bit of a friendly banter

cricket Updated: Feb 16, 2019 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Matthew Hayden in the Star Sports commercial ahead of the India vs Australia limited overs series. (Twitter)

In the lead up to Australia’s tour of India during which the two sides will play five ODIs and two T20Is, legendary cricketers and former rivals Virendra Sehwag and Matthew Hayden have indulged in a bit of a friendly banter in commercials for the tour broadcaster Star Sports.

In the first commercial Shewag is seen babysitting a bunch of children dressed in the Australian cricket livery.

The advertisement alludes to the on-field banter between Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the Australian captain Tim Paine during the recently concluded India’s tour of Australia. To unsettle Pant when he was batting, Paine quipped if Pant would babysit his children while he went out with his wife.

To Sehwag’s tweet, Hayden responded: “#BeWarned Never take Aussie’s for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who’s baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy.”

The Australian are the reigning world champions having won the 2015 World Cup at home. Hayden, one of the greatest Test batsmen of all time and who took his game another notch when facing India, on Saturday posted the second installment of the commercial, with the caption: “The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports.”

The touring Australians will play the first of their two T20Is on 24th February in Visakhapatnam before moving to Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the Australian series on Friday.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 18:17 IST

