India vs Australia: 'It might be the key to get him out': Harbhajan explains how Chahal can plan Steve Smith's wicket

India vs Australia: ‘It might be the key to get him out’: Harbhajan explains how Chahal can plan Steve Smith’s wicket

While the Indian management is yet to solve the Smith puzzle, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has devised a formula to get rid of the Aussie batter early.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harbhajan Singh
File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harbhajan Singh(Twitter)
         

Australian batsman Steve Smith posed some serious threat to India with his devastating batting in the first two ODIs of the 3-match series. He went on to slam hundreds in both matches, guiding Australia to a mammoth scored of 376 and 389 respectively.

None of the Indian bowlers threw a tough challenge at the former Australian skipper. Smith easily foiled the Indian attack, amassing 209 runs from two games with the help of 6 sixes and 25 boundaries.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith isn’t far behind Virat Kohli in ‘best ODI batsman in the world-ever’ discussion: Gautam Gambhir

While the Indian management is yet to solve the Smith puzzle, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has devised a formula to get rid of the Aussie batter early. The former suggested that deploying a spin-heavy attack against Smith might lead to his easy dismissal.

“I would like to see Smith batting against spinners. You know, Yuzvendra Chahal or maybe Kuldeep Yadav coming in, in the side. They both bowling in tandem and bowl 7-8 overs of spin when Smith comes in. Steve Smith is someone who likes pace on the bat if you take that away from him for some time that might be the key point to get him out,” Harbhajan told India Today after India’s 51-run defeat in the 2nd ODI.

Harbhajan also gave a piece of advice to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been off-colour in this tour so far.

“I don’t see anything wrong going with Chahal. It’s the conditions, it’s purely the different conditions what they get in Australia and what they were getting in UAE,” said Harbhajan.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner’s injury is opportunity for others to claim opening slot in Tests, says Justin Langer

“It’s just as Virat said, Australians know their wicket better than others and they are taking their chances against him [Chahal]. So, my advice to Chahal would be to keep working harder on his game and bowl a little bit slower in the air if possible and you might see some turn on the wicket,” Harbhajan added.

India will now gear up for the third and the final ODI of the series which is scheduled to be played on December 2 in Canberra.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

