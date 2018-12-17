India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah evokes memories of Curtly Ambrose with dismissal of Pat Cummins - Watch

The ongoing second Test match in Perth has drawn a lot of interest owing to the vagaries of the pitch. It is a drop-in surface and hence, the bounce is rather uneven which has made batting a tricky prospect.

Australia, who managed to take a 43-run lead in the first innings, have batted themselves into a position of strength. However, post lunch on the fourth day, the Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were at their best with the second new ball. While Shami was pacy and hostile, Bumrah was relentless with his accuracy. He got rid of Pat Cummins with a ball which did not bounce at all and sneaked under the bat of the right-hander. The ball barely got off the surface and clattered into the middle stump.

Pat Cummins has to go, but we reckon he might be looking forward to having a bowl after these two deliveries!



This dismissal evoked memories of the ball the great Curtly Ambrose delivered to Greg Blewett back in 1997 at the WACA stadium in Perth.

Shami finished with figures of 6 for 56, while Bumrah ended with 3 wickets for 39 runs. India were set a target of 287 runs. However, they got off to a shocking start as KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were sent back to the dressing room in the 5 overs before tea.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 12:37 IST