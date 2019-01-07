India vs Australia: Kohli does ‘Nagin Dance’, teammates shake a leg with Bharat Army after series win - Watch

As Team India slowly grew in confidence through the series and put in match winning performances on the field, the din grew louder in the stands as the ‘Bharat Army’ raised the decibel level. The group of fans celebrated India’s victory vociferously and welcomed the team with the same energy with several players breaking into a jig.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen doing the ‘Nagin Dance’ while the likes of Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya also shook a leg with gusto.

A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

ALSO READ: Team India series report card - Bowlers dominate as Kohli & Co win historic series

Australia were still 316 runs behind when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri claims series win ‘as big as 1983 World Cup win if not bigger’ - Watch

Australia were all set to resume their second innings on six without loss, still 316 runs behind India’s first innings 622-7 declared, after the tourists enforced the follow-on on the rain-disrupted fourth day.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:33 IST