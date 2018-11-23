India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at the MCG: Unchanged India opt to bowl

Preview: Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days. Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations.

12:54 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first. India are playing with the same side as the first T20I. For Australia, Billy Stanlake is out and Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in.





12:42 hrs IST Good news folks, covers coming off Good news folks, the covers are finally coming off at the MCG and the players are out in the middle warming up (tweets cricket.com.au). The toss should also take place soon.





12:32 hrs IST Weather update The pitch is covered once again at the MCG because of a passing shower. As things stand, it is being reported that toss will take place at the scheduled time i.e 12:50 PM IST. But it could be a start and stop kind of a game.





12:26 hrs IST India need to improve fielding at MCG Australia boasts of bigger grounds than in India, with bigger boundaries of course, and the MCG will prove to be another humongous challenge in that regard. The task is cut out in front of the team management to work on fielding angles to elevate their efforts in the second T20I. It doesn’t help that there is such a short turn-around time during this series, that fielding coach R Sridhar won’t be able to work with the players at the MCG.





12:20 hrs IST Dropped chances hurt India in Brisbane In the lead-up to the first match, skipper Kohli had spoken about the need to cut down on mistakes and regaining an upper hand at crucial junctures of a game. At Brisbane, the ‘Men in Blue’ were found slacking in the field and it proved to be the ultimate difference in a seesawing game. Even Kohli himself was guilty of poor effort on the field on at least two occasions, dropping counterpart Aaron Finch in the fourth over and later involved in a misfielding from the deep.





12:10 hrs IST Weather update Cricket Australia Twitter: “It’s been a wet old day in Melbourne, but the covers are OFF! There’s no rain and the sun’s even starting to breakthrough”.





12:00 hrs IST Change in India’s bowling attack? The team management could also be tempted to have a re-look at the bowling attack. On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes. If the MCG is also of Gabba’s nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is.





11:50 hrs IST The curious case of KL Rahul The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul’s patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn’t been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches. The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four. Consistency is need of the hour from Rahul, especially considering that he is also set to be a part of India’s top-order in the ensuing Test series.





11:40 hrs IST India look to continue their streak Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations. Bidding for an eighth victory on the bounce now doesn’t seem as straightforward a proposition as it looked earlier with the hosts ready to come all guns blazing after their all-round show in the first game.



