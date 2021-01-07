India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia opt to bat, two debutants in Sydney

India vs Australia third Test Day 1 live score: Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss in the third Test against India. Bio-bubble breach investigations, reports of India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane if stricter quarantine rules are forced on them, former Australian cricketers and media throwing jibes, we’ve havd everything that could spice-up the proceedings in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both India and Australia have landed a punch each and just like the third day - the moving day of a Test - this third Test at Sydney has all the ingredients to be the decisive one of the four-match series. Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI for India, young Navdeep Saini makes his debut. Australia, on the other hand, will have a new opening pair with David Warner and Will Puvocski both regaining fitness and playing.

Follow India vs Australia live scorecard Day 1 3rd Test in Sydney:

4:45 hrs IST The pink Test This is also the Pink Test for the Jane McGrath foundation - wife of Glenn McGrath - to spread awareness about breast cancer. India legend Sachin Tendulkar donated his 200th Test shirt to the McGrath foundation for charity.





4:40 hrs IST Big moment for young Navdeep Saini Third debutant - second fast bowler - for India in two Test matches. This time the privileged man is young right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini. He got his Test cap from India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 🧢 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021





4:37 hrs IST Australia Playing for 3rd Test David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood





4:36 hrs IST India Playing XI for 3rd Test Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini





4:35 hrs IST CONFIRMED: Warner in and Pucovski makes his debut Tim Paine has confirmed that David Warner and Will Pucovski will open the batting for Australia today. What a moment for young Pucovski who got his Baggy Green just a while ago.





4:32 hrs IST India vs Australia 3rd Test: Toss update Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and he has no hesitation in opting to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the 3rd Border-Gavaskar Test. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/J4HIYiCqzu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021





4:25 hrs IST India vs Australia live score, 3rd Test Day 1 pitch ‘Even covering of grass and hard but if you win the toss, you are likely to bat’: Here’s the pitch at SCG for the Indua-Australia third Test 🗣 "It's a very even coverage, as the game goes on that will wear."@copes9 has a look at the SCG pitch #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RTkeoucDLU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2021





4:20 hrs IST New opening pair for Australia? There might be a couple of changes in the Australian rank too. Both openers David Warner and Will Pucovski have regained fitness and they are set to open the batting in the third Test against India. Warner’s inclusion is significant while Pucovski is set to receive his Test cap.





4:15 hrs IST Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini in If there was news off the field in the first few days of the New Year, there was plenty of it from the field too with India announcing their playing XI on the eve of the Ind vs Aus 3rd Test. Rohit Sharma has returned to the Test XI and Navdeep Saini will make his debut today. Rohit came in for Mayank Agarwal while Saini replaced an injured Umesh Yadav.





4:10 hrs IST Lot of chatter As if the series being locked at 1-1 wasn’t enough to bring the best the best out of both India and Australia. The rapidly escalating developments in the New Year have given this India vs Australia third Test at Sydney a different colour. Australia captain Tim Paine agreed that there is some ‘tension’ and ‘uncertainty’ after some ‘unnamed sources’ said talked about India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane almost after five of their players were being investigated for a possible bio-bubble breach. India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, however, has said they are not at all ‘annoyed’ and are focused on the job in hand.



