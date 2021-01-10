India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 4: India 98/2 at stumps, need 309 more to win
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live highlights: Follow IND vs AUS highlights 3rd Test Day 4
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Day 4 summary
Australia dominated yet another day of this Test, although India did well to start the second innings well. Australia, resuming their innings on 103/2, posted a strong 312/6 declared with Steve Smith and Cameron Green scoring half-centuries. There were a couple of dropped catches, coupled by six spectators being ejected out of the stadium for discriminatory remarks towards Mohammed Siraj.
Australia set India 407 to win and India began their response well with opening batsmen Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma adding 71 runs for the first wicket - the second fifty-plus partnership between them in the match. But Australia hit back with their wickets to deal India a massive blow. At stumps, India were 98/2, still 309 away from win. But with a massive Day 5 ahead, batting out will be the key for the tourists. A great day of Test cricket and hopefully another one awaits.
With that, we'll take your leave. Join us again tomorrow morning for Day 5. They hardly last this long anymore.
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Stumps on Day 4, India need 309 more to win
India negotiate the final over safely and with that, they end the day on 98/2, still needing another 309 to win. A massive final day awaits. The final session was shared, only the second shared session of the match.
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Last over of the day
Nathan Lyon coming up with the final over of the day. It's been a good session for India, but could have been a lot better without those two wickets, especially the one of Rohit who fell two overs ago. None the less, these final six balls very crucial.
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:19 PM IST
WICKET: Rohit perishes
OUT! The promising knock comes to an end as Rohit holes out to Mitchell Starc at fine leg. Cummins banged it in short, Rohit plays the shot he loves the most - the pull - but fails to place it right and finds the fielder. India lose their second wicket for 92.
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:16 PM IST
FIFTY for Rohit Sharma
Rohit brings up a half-century with a four towards midwicket. This is just his second innings in this Test series and he's done well to get a fifty under these trying circumstances. It's still early days for Rohit as a Test opener, but a fifty in Australia, in the fourth innings with India chasing a dauting target will hugely boost his confidence.
-
JAN 10, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Four off Lyon's sixth
Pujara and Rohit run a triple. With 12 overs left in the day, India would love nothing more than these two batsmen to stay unbeaten at stumps. Rohit has batted brilliantly to move to 46, one strike away from completing a half-century and cementing himself further as a fine Test opener for India.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Lyon to Pujara: FOUR
Early show of intent from Pujara. Took strike to Lyon for the first time, he comes down the wicket to play a fine cover drive. Not allowing Gary to settle. India 80/1 after 26 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Pujara survives
Hazlewood almost had two in the over as the ball hit Pujara on the back leg. Umpire Wilson raised his finger. Pujara took the review looking pretty displeased with the decision. There was no inside edge but the ball was going over the stumps. India 71/1 in 23 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:43 AM IST
WICKET
OUT! First wicket down for India for 71. Hazlewood gets Gill for 31. The ball takes the outside edge of Gill's bat and he's out caught behind. Gill's head turned straightaway as the ball left him. Umpire Wilson took some time but raised his finger anyway. Gill took the review for some reason and the hotspot showed white spot on the edge of his bat.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Green to Rohit: SIX
The Rohit Sharma pull comes out, and in some fashion. Short ball from Green, Rohit gets into position quickly before effortlessly launching the ball over deep midwicket. Terrific timing. India 70/0 after 21 overs, need another 337 runs to win.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Rohit takes 11 off Starc's over
Great over for India as Rohit Sharma signals his intent with a couple of beautiful cover drives in the over. Caps off the over with a triple runs to take India to 64/0 in 20 overs. They need another 343 to win. 20 more overs left in the day.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Gill brings up India's 50 in style
Gill pummels a thumping four down the ground to bring up the 50 for India, their second fifty partnership for the opening wicket in the match. Only the second time India have done so in Test matches in Australia. Safe to say that India will be sticking with Gill and Rohit for at least the next couple of games.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Inside edges saves Gill
That was a nervy moment for Shubman Gill facing Mitchell Starc. Coming round the wicket, the ball stayed low and thudded into Gill's pads. Fortunately, the batsman got an inside edge, else it was as plumb as they come.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:17 AM IST
FOUR! Spanking drive
Rohit breaks the shackles with an authoritative cover drive which races away for four. Full from Cummins and Rohit brings out the booming cover drive for a boundary. India 46/0 after 17 overs as players take the drinks break.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The foot comes down in time
Close shave for Rohit Sharma. The ball raps him on the pads and rolls on to Steve Smith in the slips. However, watching Rohit, who lost his balance going for a pull shot, Smith connected with a direct hit. The third umpire was called for but fortunately for India, Rohit got his foot down right in the nick of time.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Props to Siraj for calling out the offenders
It's so good to see players addressing those directing out racial slurs than just 'letting it go'.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Starc replaces Lyon
The left-arm quick returns, this time goes round the wicket to Gill, who presses forward but gets an inner edge. Single taken, gets Rohit on strike. 15 overs have been bowled and the openers have done a great job is seeing off the new ball. Still, danger not averted.
-
JAN 10, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Cummins bowling some gems
It was just a matter of time before Pat Cummins, the No. 1 Test bowler in the world, began making the ball talk. Sends down some unplayable deliveries to Rohit. Beat him twice in that over and bowls a brilliant maiden over. No swing, no problem for Cummins. He makes the ball do some terrific things.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Cummins to Gill: FOUR, DOT, FOUR
A rare instance of Pat Cummins losing his line. He strays down Gill's pads and the batsman flicks behind the keeper for a boundary. Two balls later, Gill edges the ball through a huge gap in the slip cordon for another four. No one positioned at second slip and the gully fielder has to go all the way to fetch the ball back. India riding a bit of luck to reach 39/0 after 13 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Nathan Lyon in
Only 11 overs before Nathan Lyon is handed the ball. Just four wickets for him in this series so far, but with India chasing over 400 on a slow, turning, deteriorating surface, the off-spinner must be licking his chops.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Australia lose a review
Interesting five minutes of play. After the Rohit review, Australia take a caught behind review against Gill. Again, there was no bat involved and the thud sound that there was was due to the ball hitting Gill on his back thigh pad on the way to Paine's gloves. Australia one review down. India 25/0 after 8 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:37 AM IST
India review successfully
Rohit Sharma takes a smart review. Hazlewood pins him on the backfoot but the impact looked high. Umpire Reiffel was quick to raise his finger but equally swift was Rohit to review it. While there was no inside edge, the ball was doing a lot and would missing the stumps by quite a bit.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Cummins to Gill: Crunched for FOUR
Typical Gill. Latches on to that back of a length delivery to crack a four off the backfoot off Cummins. The hotspot shows the ball hitting the sweet spot on the bat. India 23/0 after 7 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:27 AM IST
India milking singles
Not much early movement for Australia's bowlers. India openers content taking singles. Plenty of open spaces in the ground. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has replaced Mitchell Starc. The No. 1 bowler in the world is in the attack early. Shubman Gill, watch out for that teasing delivery outside off.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST
First FOUR for India
A little wide and Rohit Sharma creams Mitchell Starc through the offside for India's first boundary. The batsman opened the face of his bat and just placed it through point.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Inside edge
Gill just a tad late to bring his bat down and gets a thick inside edge on the legside for a single. India 10 without loss after 4 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Another outside edge, another couple of runs
Gill a little indecisive of his foot movement there. Tries to drive the ball but it takes the outside edge and goes between third slip and gully. A couple of runs more taken. Hazlewood spot on early in his spell.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Leading edge: 2 runs
Rohit gets a leading edge trying to flick Starc, but the ball goes to third man allowing him and Gill to run a double. India six without loss after three overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Maiden from Hazlewood
Hazlewood keeps it tight in his first over. Huge appeal of LBW against Shubman Gill off the last ball but the impact was clearly very high on the pads. India 4/0 after 2 overs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Four runs off the first over
Rohit, Gill and India off the mark in that over. Rohit pulled the first ball for a couple of runs, followed by a single off the next ball. Shubman Gill taps the ball to fine leg to get off the mark as well.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Out walk Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
So the Indian innings is about to get underway. They put on 70 runs for the first wicket in the first innings and India would want their openers to improve on it if they are to have a chance of making something of this chase. Tim Paine marshalling his troops out to the ground. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:53 AM IST
UPDATE: Australia have declared
So the declaration has finally arrived with Australia on 312/6, setting India 407 runs to win. More importantly, India will look at it as four sessions of survival. Remember, there is no more rain expected, so India will need to bat out four sessions if they are to save this game.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The session that was
Only 23 overs bowled in the session but one that further cemented Australia's position in the match. 130 runs scored with Cameron Green really turning on the heat. The session began with Ashwin dismissing Smith right after the break, but as Rohit dropped Paine at first slip, the floodgates opened. Paine and Green did not hold back and played some aggressive shots with Green scoring his maiden Test half-century. He smacked four sixes and was closing on on what could have been a maiden Test ton. In between, a few spectators were ejected out of the stadium for mouthing a few words at Siraj as well. A lot happened.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST
India end the session with Green's wicket
OUT! Green goes for another heave but the ball kisses the inside edge of his bat on its way to Saha's gloves. Bumrah finally gets a wicket as Green misses out on a maiden Test ton. With that, it'll be tea on Day 4. Australia head into the break on 312/6, ahead of India by 406 runs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:36 AM IST
FOUR, SIX from Green
The big man can hit them equally big. Smashes Bumrah down the ground and hooks him for six, his fourth of the innings.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Four people have been asked to leave
The security guards firmly ask six guys seated in a row to leave from their positions. It seems as if the group was responsible for mouthing a few unpleasant words to Siraj. Play resumes with Paine taking a single off Bumrah.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Play halted
Siraj comes to his captain Ajinkya Rahane from the boundary and they are having a discussion with umpire Paul Reiffel. There were reports that Siraj and Bumrah were subjected to some derogatory remarks by the crowd. A similar incident happened last evening and this doesn't seem to be much different.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Siraj to Green: Consecutive SIXES
If the stunning six in the last over wasn't enough, Green has decided to have some fun. Gives himself room and hammers back to back sixes off Mohammed Siraj to make it 17 runs off the over. Australia bring up their 300, the lead is 395.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:11 AM IST
FOUR! Maiden Test fifty for Cameron Green
Plays away from the body and the ball flies wide of gully. Gets a boundary and with that, Cameron Green brings up his first half-century in Tests. It's taken him five innings, but he's finally gotten there.
-
JAN 10, 2021 09:09 AM IST
India take second new ball
India have taken the second new ball. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the first over with it. There can't be a better time for India to have a shot at picking up a wicket than now.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:58 AM IST
What do you make of the Steve Smith dismissal?
Let the debates begin.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Paine on the attack
The Australia captain is batting in a manner we haven't seen him in quite some time. Ashwin lands a carrom ball outside leg, Paine tries to drill it on the legside but the ball takes the inner half of the bat. Four runs none the less. Australia have scored 82 runs in 16 overs in the session.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Saini to Green: FOUR
Navdeep Saini replaces Jasprit Bumrah. Cameron Green welcomes him with a spanking boundary off an authoritative pull shot. Follows it with a couple to bring up the 50 partnership off only 67 balls. Australia's lead heading towards 350.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Paine plays the reverse sweep for FOUR
Cameron Green gives himself, hoping to give Ashwin a big swing on the offside but gets an inside edge for a single. Paine plays the reverse sweep for a four. Australia's intentions are pretty clear. They move to 252/4, lead India by 346 runs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Consecutive FOURS for Paine
The Australian captain is gaining his confidence since that drop as he hits back-to-back boundaries. Paddles sweeps Ashwin fine behind square and slaps the next ball through covers as the off-spinner drops it short.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Bumrah to Paine: FOUR
Keeps getting worse for India. This time, Paine squeezes the ball wide of a diving Rahane at gully for a second boundary in the over. Bumrah shakes his head, and you can't blame him. He hasn't been supported by his teammates.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Boundary for Paine
As it happens most of the time, Paine gets a boundary two balls after he is dropped. Plays the drive on the up and gets enough to send it to the boundary.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:27 AM IST
DROPPED: Rohit puts down Paine
Dropped. Tim Paine survives as Rohit Sharma drops him at first slip. Bumrah has another catch dropped off his bowling. India cannot afford this with the lead over 300. We understand the tired minds but just not a scenario where dropping catches is an option.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Ashwin to Green: FOUR
Australia stepping on the accelerator. Green advances down the wicket and chips Ashwin over the infield on the legside to bring himself another boundary. Australia 227/5, lead India by 321 runs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Is that a drop? No, just falls short
Bumrah gets the ball to pop up, foxing Green. It hits the top end of the bat and slices up in the air but falls just short of a diving Hanuma Vihari at short mid off. For a moment, it looked like Vihari may have grassed another one off Bumrah.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Bumrah back
15 wicketless overs for Bumrah, but with Australia going for some quick runs at this stage, it's a chance for the Indian quick to create some chances maybe? Easier said than done though. Australia lead by 314. Don't see them batting beyond tea today.
-
JAN 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Edged for FOUR
More runs for Australia. Pokes at it and the ball takes the outside edge to go wide of slip and into the rope. Four boundary for young Cameron Green.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:59 AM IST
WICKET! Ashwin gets Smith
OUT! That's a big wicket as Ashwin strikes to remove the dangerous Smith. India take a brilliant review. Sharp turn from Ashwin and the ball hits Smith on the pads. Initially given not out by the umpire, Ashwin was convinced it was out and immediately went for the review. Even though there was enough turn, the ball was hitting the wickets: Three reds. India retain the review. Smith shakes his head, but he has to depart for 81. Australia 208/5.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Make that FOUR more
Well, it's been a boundary fest three overs into the second innings. Smith glances that one towards the fine-leg boundary. Of course, some lacklustre bowling is helping them.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Ashwin to Smith: FOUR
He was pretty sedate in the first session but not anymore. Ashwin slides on to Smith's pads but the batsman brings out a powerful sweep shot for another four. That's 6, 4, 4 for Smith in the last six balls he's faced. Australia now motoring along.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Four more for Smith
Another shot ball and another hook. Only this time, the ball stays along the ground and goes to the ropes. Poor start from Siraj in the second session. He'd bowled so well in the match so far, keeping things tight before this but not the most disciplined start after the interval.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Top edge for SIX
First six of the match for Steve Smith and it comes right after lunch. Short from Siraj and Smith brings out the hook shot. The ball takes the outside edge and flies into the crowd. The message seems clear. Get many runs as possible and put India in.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:43 AM IST
We're underway
Australia resume batting in the afternoon session miles ahead at the moment and in total control. Will the next two hours bring joy or distress for India? Let's find out. Mohammed Siraj to start and he will be bowling to Cameron Green.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:35 AM IST
How much should Australia aim?
Even though India will be batting last, Australia wouldn't undermine the quality in that batting line-up. Given that, Australia would set India a target of at least 350, but with so much time left in the match, do not count out the chances of Australia going beyond. That is, if India can get some wickets quickly post lunch.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Will Jadeja, Pant bat for India?
There may be time left before India bat in the fourth innings, but if it comes down to it, will Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja bat? Reports suggest Pant looks good enough to bat, but there are serious questions over Jadeja. He has suffered a dislocated finger and has been ruled out of the final game in Brisbane.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Lunch on Day 4
End of first session. Australia take lunch at 182/4 on Day 4, lead India by 276 runs. (Steve Smith 58*, Cameron Green 20*). India started the session on a forgettable note with Hanuma Vihari dropping a catch of Labuschagne off the bowling of Bumrah. But it wouldn't hurt them much as Navdeep Saini opened the door a little for India with the wickets of Labuschagne and Wade in quick succession. But from there, Smith and Green came together with the former Australia captain scoring a fifty. Australia's lead nearing 300 as they continue to bat India out of the game.
-
JAN 10, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Huge LBW appeal, but turned down
Siraj gets the ball to angle in to Green and it raps Green on the pads. Huge appeal from the bowler and Saha from behind the stumps, but the umpire turns it down. Probably going a bit down leg. Also, height is a question since Green is tall and the ball hit him above the knee roll. Australia 180/4, lead India by 274. Last over before lunch coming up.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Four to Cameron Green
After being dismissed for a duck, Cameron Green looks a lot more assured in the second dig. Plays a glorious straight drive that brings him a third four. He's been talked about highly in the Australian circuit given his stellar record in First-Class cricket and he's showing why.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
Ashwin squares up Smith
Two runs off Ashwin's 16th over, squares off Smith off the last ball. Tries to play it on the leg-side but gets a leading edge. No harm done. Australia 176/4, lead India by 270 runs.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Maiden from Siraj
India have been disciplined in the last few overs giving just nine runs in the last seven overs. The last boundary was hit in the 53rd over and we are now into the 62nd. Ashwin and Siraj are bowling some tight lines but India need more wickets at this point.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Steve Smith goes past David Boon
As match referee David Boon watches on, Steve Smith has surpassed him as Australia's ninth-leading run-scorer in Tests. Boon had 7422 runs 107 Tests, while Smith, playing his 76th Test, has 7424 runs and counting. Imagine the stats he is going to end with when Smith is done.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Carrom ball from Ashwin
Just not the right line. Darts the ball outside leg with Smith playing the paddle sweep towards fine leg to collect a single. Ashwin's form mirrors that of India's bowling has been the story of the series to far. Each time he's gotten wickets, India's bowling has stood out and vice-versa.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Flicked for a couple of runs
Siraj strays on the pads and Green flicks the ball effortlessly to collect a couple of runs. Siraj follows it with a tempting ball outside off, to which Green produces a strong drive as the ball takes the edge and goes to Rahane at gully. Australia get to 170/4, their lead extending to 264 as we enter the final half hour of the session.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Looking ominous for India
With the lead already 260, it looks like India will have a mountain to climb. Only once have they gotten past 300 in this series.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Substitute Saha has been a boon
Of the four Australian wickets that have fallen, Wriddhiman Saha has had a role in three of them. The record for the most catches in an innings by an Indian wicketkeeper is six - held by MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant each. What if Saha was to somehow affect four more dismissals but just because he's a substitute, it won't even count.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Fifty for Smith
A century in the first innings and he follows it with a fifty here in the second. Welcome back Steve Smith, we'd been expecting you. Pulls a short ball from Bumrah to deep square leg and takes the single. Celebrates the feat by offering a fist bump to his partner.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Saini to Green: FOUR
Overpitched from Saini. Green's eyes light up and he caresses it between mid off and extra cover for a crunching boundary. Second four for Green and Australia on the charge here, their lead is over 250 now.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Couple of half-chances
Bumrah induces the outside edge of Green's bat but the ball flies wide of slips as he goes for the drive, goes for FOUR. Next over, Saini gets Smith to flick off his pads and the ball goes to leg gully where Shubman Gill puts in the dive but gets to the it on one bounce.
-
JAN 10, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Surprise bounce
The odd ball takes off. Saini pitches it on good length and it surprisingly takes off, hitting Smith on the bat maker's logo. Surprises the Australian batsman and rightly so. We haven't seen Indian pacers generate much bounce of this surface as compared their Australian counterpart.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Saini strikes again
OUT! Navdeep Saini strikes again for India, Matthew Wade has to go early, his torrid time continues in this series. It was the perfect delivery from the debutant, it on around off stump, Wade had to play at it because of the angle from around the wicket but it just straightened and bounced enough to get the shoulder off the bat and Saha makes no mistake.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Super shot by Smith
FOUR! That was right off the centre of the bat, crunched through the off side by Smith. Short and wide from Saini, Smith set himself up nicely and punched it off the backfoot.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Drinks on session 1 of Day 4
Ashwin bowls a good over, five dot balls to the new-man Wade. And the umpires have called for drinks. 19 overs have been bowled today so far and Australia have lost the wicket of Labuschagne.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Wade off the mark
FOUR! A confident cover drive to start off his innings from Matthew Wade. Slightly overpitched by Saini, and Wade was never going to miss out on that one.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Saini gets the breakthrough
OUT! Brilliant catch by Saha. India needed something special and it came from behind the stumps, a superb diving catch the by the substitute keeper. Navdeep Saini has his first wicket of 2nd innings, Marnus Labuschagne goes. He won't be too happy with the mode of dismissal, to be honest. It was on the pads, wanted to flick it butgot a glove and Saha dived to his left to hold on to an excellent catch. Australia 138/3
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Expensive over from Ashwin
7 runs off the over! Both Smith and Labuschagne are looking comfortable now, India in desperate search of wickets now.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Ashwin to Labuschagne: FOUR
A reverse sweep from Marnus Labuschagne! And how well did he execute that one. Picked the perfect length to go for the shot and made good connection, there was no one behind the wicket on the off side and that will be his third boundary of today, this also brings up the 100-run partnership between these two.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:31 AM IST
3 runs to Australia
Good work by Mayank Agarwal. His effort in the deep saves India a run. It was a pitched up delivery by Saini and Labuschagne drove it past covers, Mayank did not gave up and gave it a good chase.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Saini starts well
Navdeep Saini bowls a good first over after being introduced into the attack in place of Mohammed Siraj. Only 1 off the over and he beat Smith on the inside edge. Australia 127/2
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:21 AM IST
A maiden from Ashwin
There is enough on the track to keep Ashwin and India interested, can't really say these are very encouraging signs for India as they are slated to bat last against Nathan Lyon, who would be licking his fingers to have a go.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Another good over from Siraj
Siraj has been good this morning. He has stuck to the plan of bowling stump-to-stump. But it's the wickets column that India would be unhappy with.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Labbuschagne hits Ashwin for a four
FOUR! That was in the air but wide of the fielder. Labuschagne dances down the track, gets a bit too close to the pitch of the ball and hence got it closer to the mid-off fielder.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:07 AM IST
A couple of runs to Australia
A thickish outside from Labuschagne will earn him a couple of runs. Ashwin got that one to go through straight and Labuschagne played it with soft hands. Good chase by Rahane from the first slip.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:05 AM IST
Bowling change for India
Ravichandran Ashwin has been introduced into the attack by India. He replaces Bumrah, who bowled a superb spell today. It will be interesting to see if he gets some turn on this Day 4 SCG track.
-
JAN 10, 2021 05:02 AM IST
First boundary of Day 4
FOUR! That was creamed off the frontfoot by Labuschagne. First real delivery which was overpitched by India today and Labuschagne takes full advantage of it. He gets a good stride in and drives it straight to the left of the mid off fielder to collect his and Australia's first boundary of the day. Australia 114/2
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:56 AM IST
India applying pressure
Bumran and Siraj have been right on the money on Day 4 so far. They have given away only 6 runs off 6 overs and Bumrah should have got a wicket too had Vihari did not drop Labuschagne in the first over today. Australia 109/2
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Fifty for Marnus Labuschagne
A nice punch down the ground, good fielding at mind-on but enough time for Australia to get a single and that will b e fifty to Marnus Labuschagne. Back-to-back fifties for the young right-hander. He had scored 91 in the first innings.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Australia lead by 200 now
Just a psychological thing but Australia now lead by 200. They've already got a fighting total to be honest. Chasing anything above 250 would be a hard task for India, batting last, on this track.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Two good overs
This is good from Moahmmed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Both the Indian fast bowlers have started well today. India need lion-hearted performance from their bowlers today.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Smith, Marnus away
Both Australian overnight batsmen now away. Marnus got a single thanks to the drop catch by Vihari while Smith took a single off the last ball of Bumrah's first over of today. Australia 105/2
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:33 AM IST
DROPPED
It would have been a dream start for India had Hanuma Vihari held on to that catch at square leg. It was a dolly and Bumrah can only smile. Labuschagne survives. The plan was set, three fielders on the leg side in the inner ring, Bumrah bowled it on the pads and Labuschagne flicked it straight to Vihari, who let it slip away.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:29 AM IST
Ind vs Aus Day 4 3rd Test live: Players out in the middle
The players are out in the middle. It looks like it will be Jasprit Bumrah who will start the proceedings for India today. He will be up against Marnus Labuschagne. It's a bright and sunny day today. Australia resume at 103/2.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:27 AM IST
India battered and bruised
India were dealt with heavy blows both on and off the fields on Day 3. A fracture in the thumb ruled Ravindra Jadeja out of the remainder of this Test match and also the next Test while Rishabh Pant did not take the field due to a blow on his left elbow. After close of play, it came to light that India had lodged an official complaint of racial abuse. India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial slurs by a section of the crowd.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:17 AM IST
Day 3 recap
It is called the moving day of a Test match and boy did it move towards Australia on Day 3. India collapsed to 244 all out despite being at 195 for 4 at one stage. Three run outs and a brilliant spell of Pat Cummins (4/29) spelt the doom for India as Australia took a healthy lead of 94 runs. If that was not enough then blows to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant dented India further. Australia went to stumps at 103 for 2, leading India by 197 runs. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are at the crease.
-
JAN 10, 2021 04:09 AM IST
India vs Australia live 3rd Test Day 4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.
