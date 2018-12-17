India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Perth: Indian bowlers look to limit Aussies

LIVE Updates: Australia have taken a handy lead with six second wickets in hand. Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine looking to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. The Indian bowlers must look at ways to break into the Australian lower-order if they are to make a match out of this. Every run scored here is worth its weight in gold for Australia. (FULL SCORECARD)

09:02 hrs IST 50 for Khawaja 14th fifty for the Australian and he has taken the lead past the 200-run mark. Ishant has been just about brilliant with his bowling and even Umesh is trying his best to get Kohli a dismissal here.Considering the widening of the cracks, it is going to get all the more difficult for the Indians to score here.





08:52 hrs IST Umpires take a look at the ball The ball is shining nice and bright on one side, but looks like the Indian team wants a change as the wickets are not coming in for the visitors. Ishant has been brilliant with this one as have been the other bowlers, but luck has deserted the Indians here and that is the time when the fielding captain tries to bring in fresh luck by changing the ball. An old trick in the book this one.





08:42 hrs IST Khawaja showing great application He has struggled, he has missed the line, he has been beaten, but Khawaja is still out in the middle and batting on 46 as Australia’s lead enters the 190s. This is exactly what you need from your senior pro on a wicket that is just not conducive for batting. Having played more than 140 balls, he has shown grit of the highest order.





08:32 hrs IST Ishant now into the attack Kohli goes back to his leader of the pack. Ishant has been very disciplined and also impressive with his line and length. He will now want to get something up the wickets column as he has only one dismissal to show for a brilliant effort right through the second innings. The lead has slowly moved closer to the 200-run mark.





08:22 hrs IST Paine and Khawaja doing a great job The duo have played like how experienced campaigners are expected to when batting on a challenging wicket like the one in Perth. While they have played and missed quite a few, they have not let that break their concentration and have come back harder at the Indian bowlers. Not giving an inch away as the lead is on an increase with every passing over.





08:12 hrs IST Indian bowlers impress without luck The Indian bowlers have been hitting a good line and length, but unfortunately for Kohli and boys, the wickets have just not come here. Be it on the third evening or this morning, the ball has missed the edge more than it has taken the edge. The Indians do realise that if they do not limit the Aussies here, they could be in chasing quite a few runs on a wicket that has shown dual character. The lead reads 182.





08:03 hrs IST First boundary of the day Edgy from Paine as he knicks Bumrah through the slip cordon and the ball races to the third man boundary. The Indian bowlers have been really impressive even though luck has deserted them and wickets have been hard to come. The Indians need to limit the target to as less as possible.





07:58 hrs IST Maiden Over Maiden Over by Shami to begin with. The pitch for now is playing okay and the batsmen look comfortable.





07:53 hrs IST First over done Bumrah concedes two runs from the first over. No Alarms for the batsmen. Mohd Shami to start from the other end.





07:49 hrs IST Here come the players Both sets of players are now on the pitch. The excitement is palpable. The action begins imminently. Bumrah to bowl the first ball to Tim Paine.





07:42 hrs IST Action set to begin The action on Day 4 of the second Test in Perth is about to begin. Australia 132/4, lead by 175 runs with six wickets in hand. Khawaja 41* Tim Paine 8*





07:38 hrs IST Pitch report!!! Cracks have widened “The cracks have widened even more than yesterday and day before. The foot holes are developing more. There is plenty of action for the seamers. We are in for a gripping game,” says former England captain Michael Vaughan.





07:25 hrs IST Finch will bat Aaron Finch has been cleared to bat in the second innings of the second Test in Perth. UPDATE: Aaron Finch has been cleared to resume batting on day four! https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/u1UE0YpCR3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018





07:16 hrs IST Good total to chase What would be a good total to chase? Nathan Lyon picked up five wickets in the first inning and it has assisted seamers from the start. perhaps 225-250 would be too big an ask for India. The visitors must restrict the hosts to as little as possible. Good start is paramount.





07:00 hrs IST Ponting on Kohli’s dismissal Ricky Ponting thinks that the decision to give Virat Kohli out on Day 3 was the correct one. There have been others who disagree with former Australia Captain.





06:43 hrs IST Finch!! will he won’t he? Finch suffered a nasty looking blow to his hand on Day 3 and retired hurt!!! He has been cleared of any serious damage but remains to be seen if he will bat or not.





06:31 hrs IST The all important pitch This is how the pitch on day 4 looks like. Day four #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nwn2VPb6vt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018



