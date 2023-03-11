Home / Cricket / IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Onus on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as India chase uphill task vs Australia
Live

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Onus on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as India chase uphill task vs Australia

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 07:33 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3:

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3:
IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3:(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: An exciting day of Test cricket awaits for the fans and the focus will be on India's top-order, who have an uphill task at their hands. India skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Australia, on the other hand, will eye for some quick blows and push India on the backfoot right from the word go. The visitors have fielded just one pacer in the form of Mitchell Starc and it will be crucial for Cameron Green to step up like he did with the bat. Nathan Lyon, who was clinical in Indore, will also be hoping for a repeat. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 11, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Huge record for Usman Khawaja

    Khawaja was brilliant during the Aussie innings, as he ended the day unbeaten on 104. In the morning of Day 2, Khawaja continued from where he left as he eventually reached his 150, and as soon as the Australian opener played his 393rd ball of the innings, Khawaja registered himself in the record books. The 36-year-old batter made the record for most balls faced in a single innings by an Australian batter on Indian soil, going past former Australian batter Graham Yallop, who had recorded the feat in 1979 during a Test at the Eden Gardens. En route the same knock, Khawaja also went past fellow teammate and captain Steve Smith, as well as former skipper Allan Border.

    Khawaja was eventually dismissed in the post-Tea session, registering 180 off 422 balls.

  • Mar 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: All eyes on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill!

    Focus will be on Rohit, who is also the second-highest run-scorer in the series. Rohit is currently on 17 off 33 balls and will be looking for a strong partnership with Gill (18*).

  • Mar 11, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: India need to make amends

    India will be looking make amends and the wicket is still good to bat on. They also have have a good top-order, and they will need to start firing. Meanwhile, Australia are ahead in the match, and all eyes will be on Smith's captaincy.

  • Mar 11, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: What did Cameron Green have to say?

    Green bagged his maiden Test ton on Day 2, and was eventually removed by Ashwin in the post-Lunch session. Speaking after Stumps, Green said, "Probably not yet. You never know when it would happen. But very grateful. Uzzy helped me a lot. Was really special to have him at the other end. We get to go to MRF tours as young Australia players. May be we just have a great group of players in the change room. I think this is a different style of batting."

    "In Australia you try to get more in line with it. Head is very aggressive with the new ball. I thought may be had a good chance to score runs with the new ball yesterday. I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it. You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will may be do the holding role tomorrow and let the spinners do their bit", he further added.

  • Mar 11, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing final Test between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

‘Plot to remove Cummins from captaincy’: Ex-PAK star slams AUS in explosive rant

cricket
Published on Mar 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST

Batting first the visitors piled a massive 480/10 on the board, with Usman Khawaja playing a marathon knock of 180 from 422 balls.

Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during Day 1 of the 4th Test(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: Onus on Rohit, Gill as India chase uphill task

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 07:26 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3:

Live IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3:(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Gambhir, Afridi's awkward exchange and handshake triggers meme fest

cricket
Published on Mar 11, 2023 07:11 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi rekindled their old rivalry when the two former cricketers led their respective teams in the season opener of the Legends League Cricket in Doha, Qatar.

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi had a couple of awkward run-ins with each other and the internet couldn't keep calm. (Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Temba Bavuma makes long-awaited ton as South Africa extend lead vs West Indies

cricket
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Temba Bavuma will resume with Keshav Maharaj (3 not out) on the fourth morning as South Africa look to grow their lead with two days left in the Test.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma celebrates his century with Wiaan Mulder(AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

RCB crash to fourth consecutive loss

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Their batting unit failed once again even as Healy's brilliant 96 carried Warriorz to an easy win

Captain Alyssa Healy led the way for UPW will a stroke-filled 96*(PTI)
ByRasesh Mandani
Close Story

I felt completely happy in my own cocoon: Ashwin

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The off-spinner's 6-91 kept India in the game after the Khawaja-Green stand had pushed them into a corner

R Ashwin bowls during Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(PTI)
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Ahmedabad
Close Story

Australia get the rub of Green

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The big allrounder missed the first two Tests but his return to fitness has helped the visitors find the right balance

Cameron Green celebrates his century during Day 2 of the 4th Test between Australia and India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(ANI)
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Ahmedabad
Close Story

'This year in particular...': CSK great's prediction for MS Dhoni's IPL farewell

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The 2023 season of the IPL could be MS Dhoni's last with the CSK captain earlier stating that he would like to say farewell to the fans in Chennai before retiring from the tournament.

MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Come and sleep on the pitch and grind Australia like Khawaja did’: Ex-IND star

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 08:29 PM IST

The top-order has failed to live up to their reputation in the series so far, with captain Rohit slamming the only ton from the Indian camp.

Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill during Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Rohit screams 'hata usko', umpire steps in after ruckus in sight screen

cricket
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 10:40 PM IST

It happened in the last ball of the sixth over when Rohit, after taking a single off Nathan Lyon, screamed at a spectator for creating trouble in the sight screen area.

Rohit Sharma tells umpire Nitin Menon about disurbance in sight screen area
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Really?': Ravi Shastri trolls Kartik with sarcasm on live TV for Sehwag remark

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 06:18 PM IST

As India kept the scoreboard ticking, former India spinner Murali Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel, made an interesting point regarding India's situation, which involved destructive opener Virender Sehwag.

Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and Murali Karthik
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Gill, Shastri react after fan turns crowd's 'hero' with epic ball assist

cricket
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 07:39 PM IST

A young fan in his teens came to the fore and helped retrieve the ball from the sight screen when all hope seemed lost, and upon doing so became an instant viral sensation for his heroic act, garnering a wild wave of cheers

The hero we didn't know exists. Well done young man. (Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023 highlights: Healy leads UPW to 10-wicket win

cricket
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs UP Warriorz (UPW), WPL 2023 Highlights: Alyssa Healy ended the match unbeaten on 96 off 47 balls. 

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023 Highlights: Healy took the RCB bowling to the cleaners
ByHT Sports Desk

Ganguly's 'class will always show...' tweet on Ashwin and pitch creates buzz

cricket
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 08:31 PM IST

After Ashwin's wonderful performance in the 4th Test vs Australia, former India captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came up with high praise.

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

IPL 2023: Rohit, Pandya, Jadeja to feature in a series of campaign films

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 04:35 PM IST

The first campaign film encapsulates how the passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching the IPL fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament. The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival.

Rohit Sharma during a promo shoot
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out