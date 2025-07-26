India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's India in must-win territory, Brett Lee's team in the way

India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: All roads lead to Headingley, where Yuvraj Singh's India Champions will go up against Brett Lee's Australia Champions in a crucial World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 fixture. India are in a must-win territory now after losing the previous contest against AB de Villiers' South Africa Champions. The retired icons from both India and Australia will rekindle their fierce rivalry once again. This clash could decide who advances towards the semi-finals. India Champions enter the match under pressure, having lost their opening game to South Africa Champions by a convincing margin via DLS. India Champions are currently at the bottom of the points table....Read More

On the other hand, Australia Champions are in form, having registered a solid victory over the West Indies Champions, powered by a stunning knock by Chris Lynn and quickfire contributions from Ben Dunk. Given Australia’s form and India's lack of it, the former enter the contest as firm favourites. India will need extraordinary innings from the likes of Yuvraj, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, along with disciplined spells from their spinners and seamers, to upset the odds.

The showdown at Headingley is more than nostalgia; it is a battle of form, firepower, and execution. It must also be mentioned that the organisers of India's match against Pakistan cancelled it at the last minute owing to social media outrage. Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also pulled out of the contest, refusing to play against the arch-rival in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The World Championship of Legends 2025 got underway last week with the opening match between the England Champions and the Pakistan Champions. South Africa Champions currently lead the table.

AB de Villiers is the talk of the town following his century against England Champions. He had also even hit a fifty against Yuvraj's India.