India vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup: Where to Watch IND vs AUS Super 8 match

Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi
ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2024 06:13 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup: Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs AUS Super 8 match.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have a chance to take perfect revenge for last year's ODI World Cup final defeat against Australia on Tuesday in the Super 8 match of T20 World Cup. After losing to Afghanistan, Australia have everything on stake against Rohit Sharma and Co. who have remained unbeaten thus far in the tournament. The mighty Australia are on the brink of elimination, and if they lose to India, it will only worsen their case.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming T20 World Cup: Check details of Super 8 match.(AFP)
The Men in Blue have produced collective performances match after match to remain one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament. They have already put one foot in the semi-final, and a win over Australia will put a stamp on it. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli spent some time in the middle against Bangladesh, which will boost his confidence ahead of the massive Aussie test. He scored 37 runs which included three magnificent sixes.

Meanwhile, the batting form of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya is a big bonus for India as they over-relied on the top order in the past, but things have changed this tournament.

On the other hand, Australia know how to handle the nerves in big matches, and they have done it on multiple occasions against India in the past.

Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh stated that the situation is crystal clear for them: beating India at any cost.

"First and foremost, it becomes clear for us. We need to win, and no better team to do it against. Full credit to Afghanistan for tonight, and we move on quickly," Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

Here are the live-streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Australia

When will the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Monday, 24 June 2024 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh?

The live broadcast of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Disney+ Hostar.

