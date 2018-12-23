India vs Australia: Meet Archie Schiller, Australia’s co-captain for Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that seven-year-old Archie Schiller will be the co-captain of the Australia cricket for their Boxing Day Test encounter against India in Melbourne. Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, is a leg-spinner and he learned of his inclusion via a phone call from coach Justin Langer.

Schiller trained with the Australian players in Adelaide ahead of the first Test and was given the team jersey and on Sunday, he confidently told Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG..

“Obviously Arch has been through a really tough period and his family,” Paine said.

“When his dad asked him what he wanted to do, he said ‘I want to captain Australia’.

“I think it’s been picked up along the way and we’re rapt to have someone like that around. He adds a bit of perspective I think.

“Sometimes we live a life, it’s very good, but you can be consumed in your own life at times, so to have someone like that around is actually really inspiring for our group.

“It’s great to have him around and we look forward to his debut on Boxing Day.”

India started the series brilliantly as they defeated the hosts by 31 runs in Adelaide but Tim Paine’s side scripted a brilliant comeback in Perth to tie the series 1-1 thanks to a commanding 146-run victory.

